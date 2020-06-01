TV news on June 1: Police complaint against Ekta Kapoor, Divyanka Tripathi remembers NCC days and more

On Sunday, Maharashtra government announced film and television shooting could resume in non-containment zones as a part of the relaxations that the state would undergo in June. All shoots were stalled on March 18, days before the nationwide lockdown was announced.
The state government issued a 16-page long set of guidelines for producers to follow as and when they begin film and television production. The guidelines include maintaining 33 per cent crew (which will not include the main cast) on set, all staff members to carry identification cards and Aarogya Setu app downloaded on their compatible devices, online auditions among more.
Talking about when the shoots could resume, a TV producer shared with indianexpress.com, “The producers will start applying for permission from their respective district administration. Some sets would also need repair. We would need to get the cast and crew ready, and also the scripts. Can’t give a date but we should roll out at the earliest following all SOPs.”
MTV Beats has announced three new shows during the lockdown. Baba Ki Chowki- Lockdown Edition will be hosted by Sanket Bhosale. Along with his Bollywood allies, he will also go up close and personal with emerging stars across the web and the world of music to bring you some unheard stories.
Pyaar Karo Na will have singer Akasa setting up a virtual date between two strangers via a video call followed by some interesting segments, love tasks and a final proposal at the end. And lastly, Lockdown House Party will have DJ Chetas playing electrifying beats for you to groove right in your drawing room.
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana tok to Instagram to voice against rising cases of domestic violence. She posted a story stating that men who physically and sexually abuse women, do not deserve to be called men. She also advised women to not stay quiet and let men play with their souls.
Colors is all set to telecast Om Namah Shivay, an epic saga that celebrates the glorious and eternal life of Lord Shiva. Produced by Dheeraj Kumar, the show depicts the spirituality, divinity, and the moving power with which Lord Shiva governs the destiny of the universe.
Om Namah Shivay originally aired in 1997 and starred Samar Jai Singh, Yashodhan Rana, Gayatri Shastri, Manjeet Kullar, and Sandeep Mehta in the lead roles.
Apart from the myth-drama, Colors will also re-air Na Aana Is Des Laado and Uttaran.
Many would know that Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been a star cadet in the NCC. The popular actor on Sunday took to Instagram to share memories of her time in the student camp, and shared some unseen pictures.
She shared, "Flaunting uneven suntan and showing off muscles...those were the norms of beauty and achievements for us #NCCcadets then!
🧑🎨 Waxing and shining shoes till your face reflected in them, earning and adorning medals, crisp marchpast and cautions (#WordsOfCommand) so loud that the entire colony could hear you, such were the activities I took pride in."
"Sleeping on thin mats, morning PT and #DrillPractice in scorching sun, holding together our tents in winds & rains, digging snake trenches around them, lining up to have basic food like watery sabzis, map-like rotis and weak evening teas and still relishing it all because we knew that survival was more important," added Tripathi.
The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor further wrote, "Few would call them extremely uncomfortable conditions, few parents might not even let their children experience such adversities but I feel these conditions make one a stronger person mentally and physically. Once gone through all this- you are ready to face the world head-on!"
"This phase wasn't about me, it was about us as a platoon, wing or contingent. Cheers to the memories we made #MPContingent, #CarmelNCCunit, #NCCJuniorWing #NCCSeniorWing, #AnnualTrainingCamp, #CombinedAnnualTrainingCamp #PreRDC #RepublicDayCamp," she concluded.
During the Eid celebrations, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim had been quite active on social media. She shared videos of her preparation for the big day. Wanting to reach out to more fans, the actor has now launched her YouTube channel-Dipika Ki Duniya. As the name suggests, the channel will be a way to give her fans a sneak peek into her worl
Kakar has uploaded two videos, one of her applying mehndi and the other on how she gave one of her old dresses a complete makeover. The channel has already garnered lakhs of subscribers, and the actor has promised to keep posting her personal diaries for her followers.