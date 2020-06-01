TV news on June 1: Police complaint against Ekta Kapoor, Divyanka Tripathi remembers NCC days and more

Hindustani Bhau has filed a police complaint against Ekta Kapoor (Photo: Divyanka Tripathi, Ekta Kapoor/Instagram) Hindustani Bhau has filed a police complaint against Ekta Kapoor (Photo: Divyanka Tripathi, Ekta Kapoor/Instagram)

On Sunday, Maharashtra government announced film and television shooting could resume in non-containment zones as a part of the relaxations that the state would undergo in June. All shoots were stalled on March 18, days before the nationwide lockdown was announced.

The state government issued a 16-page long set of guidelines for producers to follow as and when they begin film and television production. The guidelines include maintaining 33 per cent crew (which will not include the main cast) on set, all staff members to carry identification cards and Aarogya Setu app downloaded on their compatible devices, online auditions among more.

Talking about when the shoots could resume, a TV producer shared with indianexpress.com, “The producers will start applying for permission from their respective district administration. Some sets would also need repair. We would need to get the cast and crew ready, and also the scripts. Can’t give a date but we should roll out at the earliest following all SOPs.”