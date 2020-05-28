TV news on 28 May: Madhubala clocks eight years

The Producers Guild of India has suggested a set of guidelines to be implemented when the entertainment industry resumes shooting. Some of the “general practices” in the 37-page “new working protocol” include each crew member wearing a triple-layer mask and gloves, no handshake, hugs or kisses, maintaining social distancing and having no senior citizen on the sets for the initial three months.
The same was released two days after a video conference of some of the stakeholders with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. It suggests steps to be adopted for contagion prevention during shoots.
Amit Behl, senior joint secretary of Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA), told The Indian Express that reality shows would have to be shot with minimum people, and audience on the set should be reduced to 50 per cent. He said, “Any outsider on the sets is a big risk. In fiction shows, producers have already asked their writers to avoid big scenes. There should be no wedding, puja or dance sequences. There will be some trials and errors when the shoots begin with all these precautionary steps.”
Drashti Dhami and Vivian Dsena starrer Madhubala has clocked eight years today. The show that premiered in 2012 on Colors was much loved by fans, and continued to be a TRP topper for the longest time. Produced to celebrate 100 years of Indian cinema, the show focussed on the love story of a superstar RK (Dsena) and a common girl Madhubala (Dhami), who was destined to become an actor. It was one of the first TV shows to have an entire original album. Popular singer Arijit Singh even gave his voice to the theme song. With its rising popularity, the serial was dubbed in close to 20 other languages to be aired across the globe.