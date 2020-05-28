TV news on 28 May: Madhubala clocks eight years

Madhubala aired on Colors. (Photo: Voot) Madhubala aired on Colors. (Photo: Voot)

The Producers Guild of India has suggested a set of guidelines to be implemented when the entertainment industry resumes shooting. Some of the “general practices” in the 37-page “new working protocol” include each crew member wearing a triple-layer mask and gloves, no handshake, hugs or kisses, maintaining social distancing and having no senior citizen on the sets for the initial three months.

The same was released two days after a video conference of some of the stakeholders with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. It suggests steps to be adopted for contagion prevention during shoots.

Amit Behl, senior joint secretary of Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA), told The Indian Express that reality shows would have to be shot with minimum people, and audience on the set should be reduced to 50 per cent. He said, “Any outsider on the sets is a big risk. In fiction shows, producers have already asked their writers to avoid big scenes. There should be no wedding, puja or dance sequences. There will be some trials and errors when the shoots begin with all these precautionary steps.”