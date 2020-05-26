TV news on May 26: Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta’s music video out today

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta shot the Toxic video at their home. (Photo: Ravi Dubey/Instagram) Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta shot the Toxic video at their home. (Photo: Ravi Dubey/Instagram)

On Monday, Producers Guild of India released a set of recommendations for the film and television industry to follow once they resume shooting. The organisation has asked the industry to follow these rules strictly.

The Guild took to Twitter and thanked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for “considering requests from the film and TV industry to resume work safely” and released its list of recommended SOPs, to be instituted “whenever we are granted permission to resume production activities.”

In a detailed presentation, the cast and crew have been asked to adhere to rules, some of which include wearing a three-layered mask and gloves at all times, avoiding physical contact of any nature and sanitizing surfaces and hands during every entry and exit of a shoot.

Keeping a check on temperature, signing fitness declarations, having two junior level doctors and a certified nurse for the initial three months were also a few other rules announced by the guild.

Also, discussions are afoot about having fewer crew members on the set. However, actor-choreographer Jyothi Tommaar questioned “at what cost?” would these changes be implemented. She told indianexpress.com, “We talk about shooting with 30 per cent people but how will it be possible? Everyone’s job is important while filming, and how will we manage without the rest. All these cost-cutting will come with a cost, and we will have to decide if we are okay paying for it. Production value, quality and speed will get affected. We know that it’s really going to affect all of us big time.”