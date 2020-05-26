Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
COVID19
TV news on May 26: Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta’s music video out today

Fan of Indian TV shows and actors? Follow our live blog for the latest news, updates, gossip, and much more.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | Updated: May 26, 2020 1:11:56 pm
Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta, Toxic Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta shot the Toxic video at their home. (Photo: Ravi Dubey/Instagram)

On Monday, Producers Guild of India released a set of recommendations for the film and television industry to follow once they resume shooting. The organisation has asked the industry to follow these rules strictly.

The Guild took to Twitter and thanked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for “considering requests from the film and TV industry to resume work safely” and released its list of recommended SOPs, to be instituted “whenever we are granted permission to resume production activities.”

In a detailed presentation, the cast and crew have been asked to adhere to rules, some of which include wearing a three-layered mask and gloves at all times, avoiding physical contact of any nature and sanitizing surfaces and hands during every entry and exit of a shoot.

Keeping a check on temperature, signing fitness declarations, having two junior level doctors and a certified nurse for the initial three months were also a few other rules announced by the guild.

Also, discussions are afoot about having fewer crew members on the set. However, actor-choreographer Jyothi Tommaar questioned “at what cost?” would these changes be implemented. She told indianexpress.com, “We talk about shooting with 30 per cent people but how will it be possible? Everyone’s job is important while filming, and how will we manage without the rest. All these cost-cutting will come with a cost, and we will have to decide if we are okay paying for it. Production value, quality and speed will get affected. We know that it’s really going to affect all of us big time.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest Indian television news.

13:11 (IST)26 May 2020
Dipika Kakar shares romantic click with Shoaib Ibrahim

Eid celebration turned romantic for Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim as the couple indulged in a photoshoot. Dressed in black, the actors looked charismatic, and their pictures together will make you miss your better half.

 
 
 
 
 
Before the day ends..... my most fav pic of the evening... ❤️

A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika) on

12:17 (IST)26 May 2020
Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta’s music video out today

Popular television couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta recently shot for a music video by Badshah. Titled Toxic, the video is set to release today. Shot entirely at their home, Dubey also turned director for the music video.

Sargun Mehta shared on Instagram, "‘Neeyat to tujhse beintehaa mohabbat karne ki thi na jaane kab nafrat ne saari hadein paar kar di.’
#TOXIC Directed by the one and only @ravidubey2312 ❤."

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on

As per the latest ratings, Uttar Ramayan (DD National), Mahabharat (DD Bharti), Shri Krishna (DD National), Mahabharat (Star Plus) and Devon Ke Dev Mahadev (Star Plus) are the top five shows in the urban market.

