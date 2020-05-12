TV news on May 12: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to celebrate silver jubilee with fundraiser concert

Zee is all set to air musical concert Ek Desh Ek Raag. Zee is all set to air musical concert Ek Desh Ek Raag.

As per the latest Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings, last week saw total television viewership of 1.14 trillion viewing minutes.

Apart from telecasting its past shows, channels have also been trying to innovate and provide newer means of entertainment. A few weeks ago, Colors launched a shot-at-home series – Hum Tum Aur Quarantine with comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The show saw the couple indulging in some fun conversation with popular stars and talking about their lockdown experience.

Over the weekend, Colors also aired a special musical tribute – Dard-e-Dil for late Bollywood actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. A bevy of celebrities like Hina Khan, Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Maniesh Paul, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arjun Bijlani, singers Sukhwinder Singh, Aditya Narayan, Abu Malik, and Rising Star contestants were seen participating in the concert. They took a trip down memory lane and shared nostalgia-filled eulogies along with performing soulful renditions of the late actors’ songs.

On being associated with the show, comedy star Bharti Singh, in a statement, said, “This tribute is a great chance for us to pay respects to these two legends of Bollywood. Both Rishi Kapoor ji and Irrfan Khan have given so much joy to us fans through their work. The last week was indeed the worst week for Indian cinema as we lost two legends one after the other. They may have gone from the world but they will live in our hearts forever through the work they have done. I am honoured beyond words that I have been chosen to give a tribute to them through this concert. We will celebrate their unforgettable contribution to Bollywood.”