TV news on May 12: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to celebrate silver jubilee with fundraiser concert

As per the latest Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings, last week saw total television viewership of 1.14 trillion viewing minutes.
Apart from telecasting its past shows, channels have also been trying to innovate and provide newer means of entertainment. A few weeks ago, Colors launched a shot-at-home series – Hum Tum Aur Quarantine with comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The show saw the couple indulging in some fun conversation with popular stars and talking about their lockdown experience.
Over the weekend, Colors also aired a special musical tribute – Dard-e-Dil for late Bollywood actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. A bevy of celebrities like Hina Khan, Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Maniesh Paul, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arjun Bijlani, singers Sukhwinder Singh, Aditya Narayan, Abu Malik, and Rising Star contestants were seen participating in the concert. They took a trip down memory lane and shared nostalgia-filled eulogies along with performing soulful renditions of the late actors’ songs.
On being associated with the show, comedy star Bharti Singh, in a statement, said, “This tribute is a great chance for us to pay respects to these two legends of Bollywood. Both Rishi Kapoor ji and Irrfan Khan have given so much joy to us fans through their work. The last week was indeed the worst week for Indian cinema as we lost two legends one after the other. They may have gone from the world but they will live in our hearts forever through the work they have done. I am honoured beyond words that I have been chosen to give a tribute to them through this concert. We will celebrate their unforgettable contribution to Bollywood.”
One of the most popular television award shows- Gold Awards has decided to go online amid the lockdown. The winners of 'Gold Quarantine Award' will be announced on May 16.
Keeping in view the current situation, 15 new categories have been announced. Some of them include- Most Stylish Star, Best Quarantine Chef, Super Cool Parents, Most Energetic Star, Most Entertaining Family, Fit and Healthy Star, My Dream Star, Go on a Date Star, Lockdown King and Queen. Fans can vote for their favourite through the Gold Awards' official social media pages.
To mark 25 years of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Zee has decided to air a grand musical concert Ek Desh Ek Raag in 10 national languages across 19 of its channels. The concert will feature Udit Narayan, Richa Sharma, Himesh Reshammiya, Javed Ali, Sourav Ganguly, Vijay Prakash, Kamal Khan and Debojit among others singing from the confines of their homes. The same will also stream live on Facebook.
The Ek Desh Ek Raag concert will start on May 23 and continue for 25 hours. The audience's donation would be contributed towards funds aimed at helping frontline warriors and the needy.
Udit Narayan, who will be a part of the live concert, in a statement, said, “The platform of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has always been very special to me as apart from giving our music fraternity some of its finest talents, the show has even launched my son Aditya as a host. I was already a part of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2020 this year, but now I am even more thrilled to be a part of the Ek Desh Ek Raag concert to celebrate 25 years of the popular music franchise. I am personally looking forward to performing for the viewers during this one of a kind concert where we, as the faces of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, are singing from the comfort of our homes. It will truly be a musical treat for one and all. It will surely help uplift the mood of people across the world during the COVID-19 Lockdown.”