TV actress accuses pilot of rape on pretext of marriage

A model-cum-TV actress has accused a pilot of raping her on pretext of marriage, a police official said on Monday.

The woman submitted a complaint at the Oshiwara police station in suburban Mumbai last week after which an FIR was lodged against the accused on Monday, he said.

In her statement to the police, the actress said in December last year, she met the accused, a professional pilot, on a matrimonial site and he promised to marry her, the official said.

After that, the pilot, a native of Bhopal who currently resides in Mumbai, would often talk to her on phone and also chat on social media platforms, he said.

Around 10 days ago, he called up the victim and expressed a desire to meet and also see her residence, the police said.

The actress, who resides alone in Mumbai, agreed and called him home, where he allegedly raped her, the official said, citing the complaint. The accused later assured the victim to introduce her to his parents to talk about their marriage but never kept his words.

Fed up with his behaviour, the TV actress lodged the complaint, the official said, adding further investigation is underway.