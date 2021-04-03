TV actors Narayani Shastri, Abrar Qazi and producer Rajan Shahi test positive for coronavirus

Narayani Shastri is currently seen on Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha while Abrar Qazi is known for Yeh Hai Chahatein. (Photo: Narayani Shastri/Instagram, Abrar Qazi/Instagram)

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha actor Narayani Shastri, Yeh Hai Chahatein actor Abrar Qazi and Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi tested positive for COVID-19. All three are currently isolated and under quarantine.

Rajan Shahi, who has also produced shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya – 2, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte, urged people to follow all the safety protocols.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. I was having symptoms, and this morning the result came positive. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all the safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Please stay safe and take care of yourself and the others around you. These are tough times for all of us, but be optimistic, wear your masks, keep a sanitizer handy and maintain social distancing. Thank you for all your love and support,” the statement by Rajan Shahi read.

Later in the day, Ekta Kapoor, Balaji Telefilms’ producer, updated her fans about Yeh Hai Chahatein actor Abrar Qazi. She informed in a statement that the actor “is receiving medical attention and under home quarantine.”

“Actor Abrar Qazi who is an integral part of the TV show Yeh Hai Chahatein has tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, he received medical help and has quarantined himself. Immediately thereupon the entire cast & crew were isolated and tested. The BMC is informed and the sets will be fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. Currently, the artist is receiving medical attention and under home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to,” the producer mentioned.

Actor Narayani Shashtri, who is currently seen on Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, is also one of the actors who has tested positive for coronavirus.

“Actor Narayani Shastri who is an integral part of the TV show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha has unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. She is receiving medical attention and is home quarantined at the moment. Immediately thereupon the entire cast & crew were isolated and tested. The BMC is informed and the sets will be fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to,” producer Sonali Jaffar, Full House Media PVT LTD, said.