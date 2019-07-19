Gone too soon: TV actors mourn the demise of child actor Shivlekh Singh

The news of child actor Shivlekh Singh’s demise in a car accident has left the television industry saddened and shocked. The 14-year-old acted in shows like Kesari Nandan, Bal Veer, Sasural Simar Ka and Sankatmochan Hanuman.

TV actor Aastha Chaudhary, who shared screen space with Shivlekh in the show Kesari Nandan, took to her social media account to express her grief. Sharing photos of Shivlekh from the sets of the show, Aastha wrote, “Life is just so unfair….M still in shock …Shivlekh Singh you gone toooo soon 😭💔 Rip 🙏”

Abraam Pandey, who has been a part of several shows on SAB TV, tweeted a photo with Shivlekh Singh. “You were funny, you were sarcastic, You had become a buddy in such short Span. you will be always missed buddy . RIP #ShivlekhSingh,” Abraam wrote along with the photo.

You were funny, you were sarcastic, You had become a buddy in such short Span. you will be always missed buddy . RIP #ShivlekhSingh pic.twitter.com/31h1ogQ8TO — Abraam Pandey (@myAbraam) July 19, 2019

According to a PTI, Shivlekh Singh was heading to Raipur from Bilaspur with his parents when his car collided with a truck. While Shivlekh died on the spot, his mother Lekhna and father Shivendra Singh were severely injured.