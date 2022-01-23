scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 23, 2022
TV actor Yash Pandit ties the knot with girlfriend of 7 years, see wedding photos

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Yash Pandit has tied the knot with his girlfriend Mahima Mishra. See the pictures here.

Updated: January 23, 2022 12:30:37 pm
Yash Pandit, Yash Pandit wedding, Yash Pandit mahima sharmaYash Pandit and Mahima Sharma got engaged in Kanpur in December last year. (Photo: instafalguni/Instagram)

Yash Pandit, television actor best known for playing the role of Dr Pulkit Deshpande in Star Plus’ drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, has tied the knot with his girlfriend Mahima Mishra, as per reports.

As per The Times of India, the couple got hitched on Saturday in Mumbai.

The actor told in an interaction with ToI that they met in 2015 at a party. He added, “We got talking and connected really well at the party. After that, I met her a few times and things took off from there. Since then, we have been together. Mahima has pursued her MBA in finance and works as a risk analyst in Mumbai. We are finally getting married and I am very happy about starting a new chapter in my life with her.”

Yash Pandit, mahima sharma Yash Pandit and Mahima Sharma got hitched on Saturday in Mumbai. (Photo: instafalguni/Instagram) Yash Pandit, mahima sharma Fans congratulated the couple on social media sites. (Photo: instafalguni/Instagram)

As per the publication, they had gotten engaged in Kanpur in December last year.

Fans congratulated the couple on social media sites. One wrote, “Happy Married Life Yash Pandit and Mahima Mishra #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin.” Another mentioned, “Dating for 7 yrs, sweet, Congrats #YashPandit. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin.”

Yash Pandit is also known for his work in Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Hum Dono Hain Alag Alag, among others.

