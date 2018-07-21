TV actor Sidharth Shukla involved in car crash

As per reports, three people have been injured and rushed to the hospital for treatment after Sidharth Shukla’s car lost control. As per reports, three people have been injured and rushed to the hospital for treatment after Sidharth Shukla’s car lost control.

Popular television actor Sidharth Shukla was involved in a car crash in Oshiwara area on Saturday evening. The actor’s car reportedly lost control and hit more than three cars, before hitting the divider. Eyewitnesses said Sidharth was driving the BMW X5 and he looked quite shaken post the accident. As per reports, three people have been injured and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Confirming the accident, an officer at the Oshiwara police station told indianexpress.com, “Our team is currently at the spot investigating the matter. We will be only able to give out an official statement once they are back.”

The social media page of Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen’s Association broke the news of the accident on its Twitter handle. Speaking exclusively from the spot, the association’s founder Dhaval Shah told us, “It was quite a major accident. Sidharth was driving from Mega Mall and lost control on the way. He hit a pole and the collided with close to five cars. Since the actor was driving a luxury car, he wasn’t affected much. But the people in the other cars were injured. He apparently did not look drunk but only further investigations can prove the same.”

Sidharth made his TV debut in 2008. He has successful shows like Balika Vadhu, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa to his credit. He entered Bollywood with Karan Johar’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya. Siddharth was last seen in Dil Se Dil Tak. He was apparently replaced from the show due to his unprofessional behaviour. In 2014, Siddharth was involved in another road accident.

