Toggle Menu
TV actor Ruhi Singh booked for drunk drivinghttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/television/tv-actor-ruhi-singh-booked-for-drunk-driving-5653982/

TV actor Ruhi Singh booked for drunk driving

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday when Ruhi Shaileshkumar Singh, 30, who was allegedly in an inebriated state, dashed her car with other vehicles, a police official said.

tv actor booked for drunk driving
TV actor Ruhi Shaileshkumar Singh was allegedly in an inebriated state when she dashed her car with other vehicles.

At least seven vehicles were damaged when a speeding car, driven by a TV actor, hit them at Santacruz here, police said.

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday when Ruhi Shaileshkumar Singh, 30, who was allegedly in an inebriated state, dashed her car with other vehicles, a police official said.

Four two-wheelers and three cars were damaged, but no one was injured, he said.

A video of the incident has gone viral where Singh can be seen arguing with people who had gathered around her car.

She is also seen accusing police of assaulting her.

The official said a case has been registered against the actor and investigation was underway.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Tamil director-actor J Mahendran passes away
2 Bollywood box office report 2019: First quarter breaks all records with success of Uri, Gully Boy and Kesari
3 Kesari box office collection Day 12: Akshay Kumar film is unstoppable