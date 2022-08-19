scorecardresearch
TV actor Nupur Alankar quits industry, takes sanyas: ‘My husband has freed me, I am headed to Himalayas’

A popular face on television, actor Nupur Alankar has given up the life of showbiz and has taken sanyas. She says there is no place in her life for ‘drama’ now.

Nupur Alankar then and nowwTV actor Nupur Alankar took sanyas in February this year. (Photo: Nupur Alankar/Facebook)

Active on television industry for almost three decades, actor Nupur Alankar has renounced showbiz and has taken sanyas from the worldly life. She is seen dressed in saffron robes and is visiting pilgrimage sites, now headed to the Himalayas.

The actor took sanyas in February this year. She said she was always inclined towards spiritualism and had been following adhyatm, so it was a matter of time before she devoted herself completely to it, she told ETimes.


Calling it a ‘big step’, she said that the Himalayas will uplift and accelerate her journey. She has rented out her flat in Mumbai to take care of travel and basic expenses. Responding to people behaving with disbelief to her decision, she said that many feel she took this decision as she was ‘emotionally devastated and tired of life’. She dismissed such rumours and said that the lockdown helped her become detached.

Explaining how she doesn’t miss her life in showbiz, she explained there was no place for ‘drama’ in her life. “When I was a part of showbiz, I worried about popularity and success. Today, I am at peace,” she said. She is also in the process of ending her marriage with husband, actor Alankar Srivastava. She said he has freed her to follow the spiritual path. The two, however, are yet to legally separate.

She has been a part of shows such as Shaktimaan, Tantra and Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan, and has also appeared in films.

