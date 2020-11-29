TV actor Divya Bhatnagar tests positive for coronavirus, in critical condition

Divya Bhatnagar played the role of a domestic help called Gulabo on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. (Photo: Divya Bhatnagar/Instagram)

TV actor Divya Bhatnagar, known for her work in popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is in critical condition and is currently on ventilator, according to Entertainment Times. Divya’s mother confirmed to ET that the actor has tested positive for Covid-19.

Divya’s mother said that she (Divya) had fever for the last six days and was also feeling “very uneasy.”

“I came down from Delhi and got an oximeter home,” she said. Divya’s oxygen levels had dropped to 71.

“Divya is on a ventilator now, her oxygen level is about 84, and her condition is critical. The reports have just come and she has tested positive for Covid,” the artiste’s mother added.

Divya played the role of a domestic help called Gulabo on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She recently appeared in the comedy TV series Tera Yaar Hoon Main.

Shashi Sumeet Productions, the production company behind Tera Yaar Hoon Main, has volunteered to financially help in Divya’s treatment, her mother revealed to Entertainment Times.

