TV actor Disha Parmar tests positive for coronavirus

Television actor Disha Parmar has tested positive for coronavirus. With only mild symptoms, the actor has quarantined herself at home.

The Pyaar Ka Dard Hai actor shared the news on her Instagram story. She wrote that being positive never felt so awful. The text read, “As they say.. There is no right timing for bad time.. Being positive never was so awful!”

Speaking to Etime, Disha Parmar further shared that her mother had tested positive around 10 days ago. While her mother is on her way to recovery, the actor had to get tested on Monday after developing symptoms.

“I am almost asymptomatic. I just have a little soreness in the throat and feel fatigued. We were following up with my mother’s medical treatment and that is when I also got it,” the actor was quoted by the website.

Disha Parmar made her acting debut at the age of 17 with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She became an overnight star and her pairing with Naakul Mehta was loved by fans. In 2017 she did Zee TV’s Woh Apna Sa, post which she has been missing from screens.

