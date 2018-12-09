TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee questioned by police in trader’s murder case

Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee was held by the Mumbai police for questioning in the murder case of diamond merchant Rajeshwar Udani. The 57-year-old trader’s dead body was found in the bushes of Mere village in Panvel on December 4.

A political worker Sachin Powar and a suspended constable of the Mumbai Police Dinesh Pawar were arrested for allegedly smothering the businessman with a cake.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Devoleena shared that she has no involvement in the murder. She shared that she was only questioned by the police as part of their investigation.

Devoleena said, “I knew the deceased personally, and had even met him last month. The police only wanted some basic details and everyone on his phone’s contact was questioned. I am safe and home now. The matter was blown out of proportion by a section of media. It was a regular procedure and nothing to be worried about. The police have filed its report and will make an announcement accordingly.”

The actor also posted a tweet late at night thanking people for the concern. In the tweet, she said, “Hello frens…thanks for your love & caring..I am safe & home nd there is nothing to get worried about..It was an investigation as I know the person who got killed..an official statement has been already given by the department..All is well!!:)”

Hello frens…thanks for your love & caring..I am safe & home nd there is nothing to get worried about..It was an investigation as I know the person who got killed..an official statement has been already given by the department..All is well!!:) — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) December 8, 2018

Devoleena, who hails from Guwahati, made her television debut with Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto. While she was lauded for her performance, bagging Saath Nibhana Saathiya changed the course of her career.

Gia Manek, the actor who played Gopi in the drama was replaced and Devoleena got on board overnight. After successfully playing the lead in the daily for five years, the actor is currently on the lookout for meaty roles.