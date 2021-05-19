Deepika Singh Goyal criticised for dancing in rain wrought by Cyclone Tauktae, says ‘can’t calm the storm, so stop trying’

Television actor Deepika Singh Goyal has been criticised for sharing photos and a video of herself dancing in the Mumbai rains. The rains lashed the Maximum City and other parts of the country as a result of Cyclone Tauktae.

Despite facing a backlash, the actor has been on a sharing spree. In her first post, Deepika is seen posing atop a tree branch. She had captioned the pictures as, “You can’t calm the storm, so stop trying. What you can do is calm yourself, embrace the nature and it’s gloomy moods because the storm will pass..Ps: This tree fell right outside my house nobody got hurt, but while putting it away from my door, Rohit and I managed to take few pictures to remember the #cyclonetauktae ! #staysafe #stayhome #fullmadness.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Singh Goyal (@deepikasingh150)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Singh Goyal (@deepikasingh150)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Singh Goyal (@deepikasingh150)

In another post, Deepika shared a video of herself swaying to the romantic ballad, “Saibo.” “Didn’t I mention life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s learning to dance in the rain,” wrote the Diya Aur Baati Hum actor. Not stopping there, the actor shared another photo dump with her Instagram followers.

While the pictures have been largely liked by her fans and they have responded with heart and fire emojis, a few people thought it was insensitive of the artiste to post such pictures since the cyclone has wreaked havoc in a number of people’s lives by flooding their homes and destroying their property.

“Don’t promote these types of videos…. it was not good to be outside…” wrote a user on Instagram under her video post, while another person stated, “(You are at the liberty to post these things) because the roof of your house is not damaged.” “Don’t you think you are setting a wrong example here? The tree is fallen and you have gone out just to click a picture? Don’t you think it is stupidity?” read another comment. One Instagrammer even advised Deepika to wear a mask.

Deepika is yet to respond to the criticism.