TV actor’s daughter opens up about allegations against stepfather

Reports on Monday suggested a popular television actor filed a complaint against her husband, alleging domestic violence. Now, the actor’s 19-year-old daughter has taken to her social media account to clarify certain facts about the complaint made at the Samta Nagar Police Station in Kandivali, Mumbai.

Thanking everyone for their support and concern, she wrote, “I would like to address and clarify a few things out of my own rectitude. The media does not have the facts and they never will. I was on multiple occasions a victim of domestic abuse NOT my mother, except for the day that the complaint was filed he hadn’t hit my mother.”

“As a reader of the news, it’s often easy to forget that you do not know the truth of what goes on behind closed doors or how much fortitude my mother has shown in both her marriages. This is someone’s household you’re writing about, someone’s life you’re discussing. Many of you, fortunately, haven’t even dealt with something of such heinous proportions, and hence you have no right to comment, discuss or paint someone else’s image through your biased, misinformed views,” she added.

Lending support to her mother who is the “strongest person”, she continued, “It’s beyond disgusting and its time that I stand up for my mother for she is the strongest person I know and since out of all of us I’m the only person who’s witnessed her struggle day in and day out, my opinion is the only one that matters.”

The teenager also clarified that she hasn’t been harassed physically but was at the receiving end of some “disturbing remarks the impact of which is only known to my mother”.

In her statement, she wrote, “He has never physically molested me, or touched me inappropriately. Before spreading something of this calibre or even believing it, it’s imperative you as readers know the veracity of the facts that you’re blindly divulging endlessly. However, he did persistently make inappropriate and disturbing remarks the impact of which is only known to my mother and I, and if any woman from any walk of life were to hear them she would be greatly embarrassed and provoked too. Words which would question the standing dignity of any woman, which you wouldn’t expect to hear from any man, especially not your “father”.”

The teenager, whose mother has been a successful TV actor and a public figure, also added that it’s easy to get into the lives of celebrities through social media but people don’t know them enough to comment on their personal lives.

“Seeing our lives through social media, reading about us in the papers can only tell you so much about our struggles, but never enough to comment on them. Today as a proud daughter, I’m here to tell you that my mother is the most respectable individual that I’ve ever come across, the MOST self-sufficient, one who’s never required or even had a man provide for her and has always taken the social standing of a “man” in both the families that we’ve been a part of,” the statement read.

A case has been registered against the TV actor’s husband under IPC sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).