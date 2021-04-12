TV actor Arjit Taneja tests positive for COVID-19: ‘Don’t let your guard down, I kind of did’

Popular TV actor Arjit Taneja, who has starred on shows like Naagin 5 and Kumkum Bhagya, on Monday shared he has tested positive for COVID-19. Arijit posted a note on Instagram that read, “Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am under home quarantine and following all the necessary protocols. Followed all safety guidelines, but it is what it is.”

Admitting that he had let his guard down, the actor further wrote, “If you have come in contact with me recently, then please get tested — for yourself and those around you. The virus is real and it is spreading. Don’t let your guard down (I kind of did). Take care and be safe.” The actor captioned the note with a simple but necessary caution, “Stay safe.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjit Taneja (@arjitaneja)

His fans quickly dropped comments, wishing Arjit a speedy recovery. While one user mentioned, “Get well soon,” another wrote, “Take care.” Yet another fan wrote, “Feel better.”

COVID-19 cases are on the rise, and the second wave of the coronavirus is said to be more infectious than the first one. Maharashtra is currently observing a night curfew as well as a weekend lockdown. The state government is considering to impose a stricter, more complete lockdown like last year.

Various actors from the Indian film and TV industry have recently been diagnosed with the virus, including Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar and Rupali Ganguly. India is currently the second country with the most COVID-19 case load, according to reports.