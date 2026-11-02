TV actor Anuj Thakur dies at 33 after suffering a seizure, friend Rupesh Sonar says ‘gone in his sleep’

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TV actor Anuj Thakur died on 27th October; his friend and casting director Rupesh Sonar confirmed the news with an Instagram post. The 33-year-old actor’s demise left Rupesh in shock; in his post, the casting director recalled meeting the actor just 10 days ago. According to a report in the Times of India, Anuj suffered a seizure and passed away.
Rupesh Sonar’s post on Anuj Thakur’s death
Anuj Thakur, who has been a part of shows like Dhoom Machao Dhoom, Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka, Beendh Banoonga Ghodi Chadunga, and Mahisagar. Sharing the news with an Instagram post, Rupesh wrote, “Still can’t believe that you are no longer with us. You were not just a friend but like a little brother to me. We had so many projects planned together, and I still remember witnessing your struggles during your initial days and seeing your journey. Life is truly unpredictable. It’s heartbreaking to accept that you are gone so soon. This news feels unreal. You will always be remembered, brother. Rest in peace.”
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Reacting to the news, TV actor Vaqaur Shaikh commented, “Ohhh my God… that’s unbelievably… Very sad to hear this, I knew him since his initial days… Very sweet and nice guy… May his soul rest in peace.” Bigg Boss 18 fame Yamini Malhotra also wrote, “What are you saying? How’s that possible? He was a happy boy.”
Rupesh on his 17-year association with Anuj
Speaking to the Times of India, Rupesh said he had known Anuj since 2008; they even worked together on several shows. He last met Rupesh just 10 days before his death. Rupesh also shared that he learned about Anuj’s demise on Friday night through a common friend. Rupesh shared that the actor suffered a seizure. “I was shocked to hear that he had gone to sleep at night and never woke up. I met his family, including his mother and brother, on Saturday. That’s when I was told that Anuj had suffered a seizure and passed away during the episode. Anuj was an early riser. He woke up at 4.30 am every day and followed his routine, which included fitness and jogging. However, that morning, he didn’t get up. His alarm went off at 4.30 am, and when his mother went to his room to wake him, she found that he had died.”
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“I have known Anuj since 2008; we worked together on our first show, Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka. We did several shows together after that. It is very difficult to accept that he is no more. I met him just 10 days ago, and he was talking about making a comeback. His enthusiasm was the same as it had been in 2008. He always spoke respectfully to everyone and treated people with dignity. He was generous, cheerful, and helpful. He was a wonderful person and like a younger brother to me. I still cannot understand why he had to leave us so soon,” Rupesh added.