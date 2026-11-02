TV actor Anuj Thakur dies at 33 after suffering a seizure, friend Rupesh Sonar says ‘gone in his sleep’

TV actor Anuj Thakur died on 27th October; his friend and casting director Rupesh Sonar confirmed the news with an Instagram post. The 33-year-old actor’s demise left Rupesh in shock; in his post, the casting director recalled meeting the actor just 10 days ago. According to a report in the Times of India, Anuj suffered a seizure and passed away.

Rupesh Sonar’s post on Anuj Thakur’s death

Anuj Thakur, who has been a part of shows like Dhoom Machao Dhoom, Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka, Beendh Banoonga Ghodi Chadunga, and Mahisagar. Sharing the news with an Instagram post, Rupesh wrote, “Still can’t believe that you are no longer with us. You were not just a friend but like a little brother to me. We had so many projects planned together, and I still remember witnessing your struggles during your initial days and seeing your journey. Life is truly unpredictable. It’s heartbreaking to accept that you are gone so soon. This news feels unreal. You will always be remembered, brother. Rest in peace.”