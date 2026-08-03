TV actor Aditi Sharma files police complaint; accuses husband, in-laws of abuse, harassment

Television actor Aditi Sharma, best known for shows like Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udaan, Rabb Se Hai Dua, Kaleerein, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, has filed a police complaint against her husband Abhineet Kaushik and in-laws. She’s accused them of domestic violence, assault, physical and mental harassment, verbal abuse, questioning her character, and misusing her stridhan (bridal jewellery).

Based out of Mumbai, Aditi has filed the complaint at Goregaon police station on July 31. As per her statement, she has detailed how she met Abhineet and the chain of events that led to her filing the police complaint this past Friday. She first met her future husband during an online acting class over five years ago in June 2021.

The two began living in together in Goregaon West three years later from September 2024 before tying the knot a couple of months later in November 2024. However, she’s claimed that shortly after their wedding, his behaviour towards her began to change drastically. These included frequent arguments over minor issues like her choice of wardrobe and him taking money from her instead of chipping in for household expenses, as per NDTV.

The situation turned grave on January 1, 2025 when an argument over coffee ended in him abusing her. He allegedly began suspecting her character, accused her of having an extramarital affair, and constantly checking her phone before eventually sleeping in a separate room. He even allegedly hampered her communication with her parents.

Aditi has also accused Abhineet’s mother Urmila Kaushik, 65, and sister Kirti Kaushik of always siding with him during their arguments, further adding to her harassment. She even alleged that her mother never returned her bridal jewellery despite repeated requests, including her mangalsutra, gold chains, rings, a diamond ring, and bangles. While Aditi hasn’t made any public statement so far, the Goregaon police have started investigating the matter based on her complaint.

When Abhineet accused Aditi of cheating

Last year, in March 2025, Abhineet and his lawyer spoke to the media and accused Aditi of cheating with her Apollena co-star Samarthya Gupta. “She had just started shooting for the show. Even the producer, Karishma, was aware of it. Abhineet caught Aditi and Samarthya together, which led to an ugly confrontation,” Abhineet’s lawyer told India Forums.

Abhineet further claimed that Aditi forced him to get married and even keep their marriage hush-hush. “She was after me to get married for the past one and a half years, but I wasn’t ready. After much persuasion, I agreed. However, she insisted that no one could know because marriage was a taboo in the industry,” he said.

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When Abhineet confronted Aditi about the affair, she allegedly claimed their marriage was just a “mock test”, and not “legally blinding”. However, Abhineet and his lawyer presented pictures of their wedding as evidence. Her family allegedly demanded Rs 25 lakh and a divorce to settle the matter. “Things took a violent turn when her father slapped Abhineet, and Aditi got hurt in the scuffle,” added the lawyer.

However, a couple of days later, Aditi responded to her husband’s allegations. “Right after a month of getting married, I was facing unbearable marital disputes. I was facing a lot of misbehaviour and other things which I cannot disclose right now because that is going to go ahead in the court,” she told India Forums.

Aditi further claimed that since Abhineet has disrespected her and her family in front of her friends multiple times, she sought a divorce which both families agreed to amicably. “I have never disrespected his family. I am bound by my lawyers not to speak about this. But, domestic abuse was not from my side. I can just say this much. I genuinely loved him. I am going to speak the truth and not hide anything,” she added.

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Aditi also responded to Abhineet’s claims of keeping their wedding secret. “I’ve a decent career, and we thought it wouldn’t be wise to suddenly put it out in public right now as I was also shooting for Apollena at that time, and my character in the show was of an 18-year-old girl. So both of us decided to not disclose it publicly,” she argued.