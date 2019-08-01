TV actor Abigail Pande promotes nude yoga, says ‘Nude Is Normal’

A few days ago TV actor Aashka Goradia promoted the art of nude Yoga on her social media account. Now, it is her best friend Abigail Pande, the Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor, who has shared a topless photo while doing a yoga posture. Along with it, the 27-year-old actor has written an inspirational note advocating the idea #NudeIsNormal.

In her post, Pande wrote, “My many words may not be able to express how much I appreciate what @nude_yogagirl is doing. Many of You may not resonate with her insta handle but don’t we all know how attractive headlines and titles walk you towards what a person is trying to express, do we not know that judging a book by its cover is not the ultimate climax, so yeah! Nude and yoga might not have anything in common but it’s expression together may mean world to people who experience it.”

Sharing that it was her friend Aashka Goradia, a yoga enthusiast herself, who motivated her to go ahead and experience it, Abigail Pande added, “I was shy and scared and fearful of taking a shot that might make me feel liberated. Only because I kept thinking what others would think, my friend and also my photographer plus bodyguard in the moment @aashkagoradia said “Abby, let go off the fear of what others think, it won’t make you feel empowered.” Just in that moment I let go off, in my mind I knew there is no watching me but me, and just in that moment I had to let go, for me. Here’s my story what’s yours? #nuedisnormal ❤”

Not only this, but Pande also posted a beautiful video where she is seen performing pole dance along with her friend Goradia. The caption of the video reads, “#polerbears @aashkagoradia We should meet in another life, we should meet in air, me and you.~ Sylvia Plath #dosti #onelove.”

On the work front, Abigail Pande participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 with boyfriend Sanam Johar. On the show, she proposed to Sanam and the two got engaged. Their perfect dance performances made them the runner up of the eighth season of Nach Baliye and Pande gained recognition in the television circuit.