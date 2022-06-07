Tusshar Kapoor shares adorable throwback photo with Ekta Kapoor on her birthday, reveals she ‘loved watching Ramsay horror movies’

On Ekta Kapoor’s 47th birthday, Tusshar Kapoor shared an unknown fact about the filmmaker. Tusshar took to Instagram to wish Ekta Kapoor. He shared a couple of adorable throwback photos and dedicated ‘Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka’ song for Ekta. In the caption of the post, he mentioned how a young Ekta used to spend her Friday nights. He revealed that the filmmaker used to love watching Ramsay Brothers’ horror films.

“हैपी बर्थ्डे (Happy birthday) to the older sibling of this filmi Jodi that loved watching the Ramsay horror movies on Friday nights, and still devours the horror genre,” he wrote. As soon as Tusshar shared the post, Ekta Kapoor fans showered the post with love and blessings for the filmmaker. Tusshar, on the work front, was last seen on ALTBalaji’s Lock Upp as a guest. The show, which was hosted by Kangana Ranaut, was touted to be ALTBalaji’s biggest maiden reality show. Later in the day, Kangana also took to her Instagram stories to wish Ekta on her birthday. She tagged the producer as the “Queen.”

Mouni Roy also penned an emotional note for Ekta. “Your birthday is always the perfect opportunity for thanking you for always inspiring and being the light you have been in my life. May your special day be a heavenly one and bring you many wonderful blessings & love,” her caption read. Mouni made her television debut with one of Ekta’s one of the most popular shows – Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She was also a part of Naagin. Apart from Tusshar, Mouni and Kangana, several other celebrities took to their social media platforms to wish Ekta on her birthday.

Anita Hassanandani, who is one of the close friends to Ekta, penned a post, which read, “Friends forever since forever here’s wishing you happiness love good health forever. Happy happy happy birthday Ekkie!”

Ekta Kapoor, daughter of legendary actor Jeetendra, is a film and television producer and director. In 2020, she was honoured with the Padma Shri for her work in the field of arts.

On the work front, she has Ek Villain Returns to her credit. Some reports have suggested that Ekta Kapoor will soon announce the sequel of Dream Girl, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role.

In 2021, she announced her collaboration with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The two will be co-producing Hansal Mehta’s directorial.