Tushar Kalia wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, beats Faisal Shaikh and Mohit Malik. See photos

The long journey of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 culminated with Tushar Kalia being announced as the winner. On Sunday, the choreographer beat Faisal Shaikh and Mohit Malik to win the title of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show. The other finalists of the season were Rubina Dilaik and Jannat Zubair.

The action-packed finale stunt had the three men going through various levels of thrill and obstacles. The competition was quite a close one between Tushar, Faisu and Mohit, however, the former managed to win the trophy along with Rs 20 lakh prize money and a car. The grand finale event, which was shot earlier this week, also saw the presence of former co-contestants and the team of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, including Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, and Johny Lever among others.

The adventure reality show has been quite popular this year. Shot in Cape Town, South Africa, the series featured some breathtaking stunts. The contestants this season not only impressed host Rohit Shetty but also the audiences with their grit and strength. Tushar Kalia was one of the strongest candidates, performing each stunt as his last, and winning most of them.

Tushar Kalia won Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 while Faisal Shaikh was the runner-up. (Photo: PR) Tushar Kalia won Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 while Faisal Shaikh was the runner-up. (Photo: PR)

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 team congratulates Tushar Kalia. (Photo: PR) Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 team congratulates Tushar Kalia. (Photo: PR)

Before the show went on air, Tushar Kalia had spoken to indianexpress.com, sharing that this was probably the first time that every contestant was so competitive. He added that while he did want to win, he was on a quest to do his best in every stunt. “I believe in healthy competition but more than that, I believe in me vs me fight. If I know I have given my 200 per cent, the result doesn’t really matter. I should be happy about my performance.”

Given choreographers have performed exceedingly well every time they have been on the show, with Punit J Pathak also winning season 9, we wondered if their agility helped in stunts. “It does for sure. However, for me, my fitness, choice of food, interest in sports, and overall lifestyle have played a hand. Whenever there’s a stunt that required physical strength, I knew I had an advantage.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will be replaced by Bigg Boss 16, that’s set to launch on October 1