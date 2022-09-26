Tushar Kalia on winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: ‘Since the beginning, I had my eyes set on the trophy’

Tushar Kalia was announced as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 on Sunday. The choreographer beat social media star Faisal Shaikh and TV actor Mohit Malik to lift the coveted trophy. He was also awarded cash prize of Rs 20 lakh and a car. Given Tushar had been consistent in his performance throughout the show, fans too rejoiced at his victory. As for Tushar, he mentioned that he had his eyes on the trophy from the time he signed up for the show.

“Since my tryst with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 began, I had my eyes set on victory. I am thrilled at my win since it is a culmination of all my efforts, determination, and resilience to push myself to an unbelievable limit while competing with the most determined daredevils the show has ever seen. I thank the makers of KKK12 for piecing together an amazing season and the ultimate action guru Rohit Shetty for his support,” he shared in a statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tushar Kalia (@thetusharkalia)

Action-packed filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who hosts Khatron Ke Khiladi, lauded Tushar Kalia’s fearless spirit and mentioned how the competition has been the toughest this season. He shared, “Every year we work extremely hard to bring unseen and out-of-the-box tasks that the contestants tackle, making the season even more exhilarating. The competition this season has been the toughest yet, with every contestant bringing their tenacity and determination to win to the table. Tushar Kalia deserved the win. From the beginning of the show, he brought his fearless spirit and showed his true personality which is loved by many. I congratulate every contestant for challenging their fears this season and cheers to the whole team that put together yet another successful season.”

The final stunt, like every season, was quite a dynamic one where the top three contestants had to pass hurdles on a moving vehicle, to then climb a rope dangling from a chopper. While Mohit lost his strength midway, Faisu and Tushar had a very close competition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tushar Kalia (@thetusharkalia)

A section of the audience also called out Colors for pushing Tushar as the winner, given he had judged Dance Deewane on the channel earlier. Calling Faisu the ‘public winner’, they mentioned how he truly won their hearts.

Apart from Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh, and Mohit Malik, the other finalists on KKK 12 were Rubina Dilaik and Jannat Zubair.