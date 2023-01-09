‘Tunisha Sharma was still breathing, Sheezan Khan took her to far away hospital’: Actor’s mother

Actor Tunisha Sharma was breathing when she was found and could have been saved had she been taken to a nearby hospital, the actor’s mother has alleged in a fresh statement regarding her daughter’s death case.

Launching an attack on her daughter’s former boyfriend and actor Sheezan Khan, Tunisha’s mother Vanita claimed he took her to a hospital “far away”, instead of the ones nearer to the set. Tunisha was found dead on the set of her show, Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul, on December 24. Her former boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan was taken into custody on charges of abetment to suicide after her mother filed a complaint.

“It could be a suicide or a murder. I say this because Sheezan took her to a hospital far away. There were hospitals 5 minutes from the set. Why not take her to a closer one? She was breathing and could’ve been saved,” Vanita told ANI.

Sheezan Khan’s family had claimed that Vanita would control her daughter’s finances and leave her pleading for money. The family had alleged that Tunisha had a fractured relationship with her mother, which Vanita has denied.

“We shared a very good relationship…Sheezan’s mother can’t tell me about my relationship with her (Tunisha). I don’t need to explain to anyone,” Vanita said. She also shared a clip of Tunisha dated December 21, where the actor could be heard saying, “I love you, mama. I cannot say how much I love you.”

Vanita has accused Sheezan and his family of trying to force her daughter to change her religion. His family, however, has denied all such claims.