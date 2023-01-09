scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

‘Tunisha Sharma was still breathing, Sheezan Khan took her to far away hospital’: Actor’s mother

Tunisha Sharma's former boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan is lodged in judicial custody on charges of abetment to suicide after her mother filed a complaint.

tunisha sharmaTunisha Sharma with her mother. (Photo: Tunisha/Instagram)
Listen to this article
‘Tunisha Sharma was still breathing, Sheezan Khan took her to far away hospital’: Actor’s mother
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor Tunisha Sharma was breathing when she was found and could have been saved had she been taken to a nearby hospital, the actor’s mother has alleged in a fresh statement regarding her daughter’s death case.

Launching an attack on her daughter’s former boyfriend and actor Sheezan Khan, Tunisha’s mother Vanita claimed he took her to a hospital “far away”, instead of the ones nearer to the set. Tunisha was found dead on the set of her show, Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul, on December 24. Her former boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan was taken into custody on charges of abetment to suicide after her mother filed a complaint.

Also Read |Tunisha Sharma’s mother claims she transferred Rs 3 lakh to daughter’s account in three months: ‘Sheezan Khan and his family used her, here to get justice’

“It could be a suicide or a murder. I say this because Sheezan took her to a hospital far away. There were hospitals 5 minutes from the set. Why not take her to a closer one? She was breathing and could’ve been saved,” Vanita told ANI.

Sheezan Khan’s family had claimed that Vanita would control her daughter’s finances and leave her pleading for money. The family had alleged that Tunisha had a fractured relationship with her mother, which Vanita has denied.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...
Also Read |After Tunisha Sharma’s death, FWICE demands action against Ali Baba makers for ‘gross negligence’: ‘The producers are only interested in earning money’

“We shared a very good relationship…Sheezan’s mother can’t tell me about my relationship with her (Tunisha). I don’t need to explain to anyone,” Vanita said. She also shared a clip of Tunisha dated December 21, where the actor could be heard saying, “I love you, mama. I cannot say how much I love you.”

Vanita has accused Sheezan and his family of trying to force her daughter to change her religion. His family, however, has denied all such claims.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-01-2023 at 09:08 IST
Next Story

Jallikattu season begins in Tamil Nadu; over 35 people injured in Pudukkottai

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sonakshi Sinha vacation
Inside Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘surreal’ and snowy New Year vacation in Finland
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close