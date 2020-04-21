TuesdayTrivia: Not Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan was the first choice to host Bigg Boss

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan on the set of Bigg Boss. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan on the set of Bigg Boss.

With the lockdown in place, most of us have been experiencing the ‘Bigg Boss’ effect. Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show features contestants who are confined in a house with limited access to ration and no interaction with the outside world.

But did you know that the controversial reality show was initially offered to Shah Rukh Khan?

Today, as part of Tuesday Trivia, let us give you details on the same.

As readers would know Arshad Warsi was the host of the first season, followed by Shilpa Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan. Post that the creators were on the lookout for a new host. And their hunt ended at Salman Khan, who has been hosting Bigg Boss since.

At the launch of Bigg Boss 12, with the theme of ‘vichitra jodi’, indianexpress.com had asked Salman Khan about the ‘vichitra jodi’ in Bollywood. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor shared, “Sanjay Dutt and me. We hosted season 5 together. So, he is the best choice for me.”

He then made the big revelation. Salman added, “Also taking you back, I will pick Shah Rukh Khan. Not many know that SRK was the original choice for Bigg Boss. But he had a shoulder injury (and so couldn’t do it) and so the offer came to me. I thank him for this.”

Interesting trivia, isn’t it?

