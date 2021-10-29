Tu Yaheen Hai: Shehnaaz Gill pours her grief into this emotional tribute to Sidharth Shukla

After Shehnaaz Gill featured in “Habit”, her last project with Sidharth Shukla, the actor-singer has released “Tu Yaheen Hai”, a tribute to Sidharth. The Bigg Boss 13 winner passed away on September 2 after suffering a massive heart attack. Sidharth’s death left Shehnaaz broken and she has poured all her emotions into this beautiful track.

The music video starts with a popular Sidnaaz moment where she tells him, “Tu mera hai, aur mera hi rahega. Mujhe yeh game nahi jeetna, tujhe jeetna hai (You are mine, and will always be so. I don’t want to win the show, I want to win you)”. Sung by Shehnaaz Gill, “Tu Yaheen Hai” feels like a punch to the gut as you witness their happy moments, followed by the reality of her looking distraught. As she walks amid beautiful foreign locales alone, Shehnaaz sings for Sidharth, “mere dil ko pata hai, tu yaheen hai, yaha hai”.

The song is not only a perfect tribute for Sidharth Shukla but a special parting gift for all Sidnaaz fans. The video has managed to beautifully capture their friendship and how they grew inseparable in the Bigg Boss house. While those visuals will bring a smile to fans’ faces, there are enough moments that will leave you emotional. Be it Shehnaaz hugging herself while wearing Sidharth’s t-shirt to crying alone seeing their happy moments on her phone. There is also an imaginary hand, signifying Sidharth’s presence in her life, wiping off her tears. Towards the climax, as she walks ahead, we also hear Sidharth’s voice lovingly calling out to her.

During the promotions of Honsla Rakh, Shehnaaz Gill had called herself the heroine of Bigg Boss 13, while hinting that Sidharth Shukla was the hero. As she joked with Diljit Dosanjh about what could happen if he was to participate in the reality show, the actor told her that it would be a big test for him. “This is why I was the queen, I was the heroine of Bigg Boss 13,” Shehnaaz said with a smile. Sonam Bajwa called her the hero and Shehnaaz interjected, “I was the heroine of Bigg Boss, the hero was someone else.”

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla made for golden couple of Bigg Boss 13. The two were among the finalists and Sidharth went on to win the show. Their close friendship continued outside the house and they were often seen together, both in personal and professional capacity.