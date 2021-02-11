True Detective season 4 in development

A fourth season of HBO’s anthology crime drama series True Detective is likely now that the network is in conversation with the writers.

HBO’s Chief Content Officer, Casey Bloys, told Deadline that they are working to “find the right tone and take.” He also said that the show’s fourth iteration will be interesting with a “new voice.”

He added, “Quality is what’s going to guide us so if we end up with scripts that we don’t feel are representative or are not at a high enough quality, we’re not going to do something just to do it.”

True Detective is a crime drama series which began in January 2014 with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in the lead roles. The conflict of the first resolution is resolved in the first season itself and the second season began with a whole new plot and characters.

The second season starred Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams.

While the first season received overwhelmingly positive reviews, the second season’s reception was quite cold with critics, who wrote about the decline in writing and plotting.

The third season, starring Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, was received well, though critics noted it did not come close to the quality of the inaugural season.