True Detective season 3 teaser introduces Mahershala Ali’s haunted police detective

HBO has released the teaser of True Detective’s third season. It features Oscar winning actor Mahershala Ali as the protagonist Wayne Has, a police detective who is investigating what appears to be a kidnapping of a child judging by the clues. The clip seems to suggest the season 3 will work with two different timelines. An older Wayne is shown reminiscing his younger days.

“Before you ever knew me, I wasn’t scared much. That wasn’t a fear for me. Things I’ve seen, things I know… wouldn’t do anything but cause harm,” says Wayne. He seems to be sharing thoughts with his wife played by Carmen Ejogo (Lost, Fantastic Beasts series). “My whole brain is a bunch of missing pieces,” Wayne continues as foreboding music plays in the background.

Wayne has a partner too, but we get only fleeting glimpses of him. This probably means this season would be more focused on a single character as opposed to the show’s previous seasons. The setting is Arkansas. We get little of the plot, but the teaser sets the tone nicely. Juggling the timelines was partly the reason Season 1 was so compelling. While there was a murderer on the loose and that mystery was delicious enough, but the real deal was why Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson’s characters got estranged.

HBO released the first look of season 3 this late due to tame reception the season 2 inspired. Despite Colin Farrel and Rachel McAdams in the cast, it received average reviews and was deemed to have a massive drop in quality from season 1.

True Detective season 3 will be out in January, 2019.

