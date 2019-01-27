True Detective Season 3 first impression: Make way for Mahershala Ali’s genius

The first season of HBO’s crime drama True Detective featuring acclaimed actors Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson was a winner. But the second, not so much. However, the new season is looking to repeat the magic of the first one with its compelling narrative and talented cast.

Advertising

Academy Award-winner Mahershala Ali plays detective Wayne Hays who suffers from a form of amnesia. Spanning three time periods, Wayne and his partner Roland West (Stephen Dorff) attempt to solve a murder mystery involving two missing children.

The novelty of the strangeness is lost in this season, because we have been through darker streets and darker caves courtesy the first season. But what is fresh is the new mystery, and what is mesmerising is the graceful and scene- stealer Mahershala Ali, whose star seems to be on the rise since his Oscar win for the 2017 coming-of-age drama Moonlight.

Ali is convincing as the man torn by his principles, his duty and his own narrative as he struggles to place his memory within the context of his circumstances. There are little things, affectations that he brings into the show via his performance like only a true performer can– that slight arch of his eyebrow, his quiet, constantly-at-war inner self, his determination. What can one say? Ali is a true find.

Accompanying Ali on this journey of the weird and disturbing puzzle is Stephen Dorff, who looks like a version of Season one’s Harrelson.

Advertising

Created, written and directed by Nic Pizzolatto, True Detective Season 3 looks ready to dominate the next awards season. Three episodes in and things look promising. Let’s hope it doesn’t let us down with its upcoming episodes.