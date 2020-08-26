scorecardresearch
Actor Tripti Shankhdhar alleges her father wants to kill her

Kumkum Bhagya actor Tripti Shankhdhar revealed in an Instagram video that her father might kill her if she does not get married to a boy of his choice.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 26, 2020 8:33:15 pm
Tripti Shankhdhar Instagram videoTripti Shankhdhar also claimed that her father had been torturing her. (Photos: Tripti Shankhdhar/Instagram)

Actor Tripti Shankhdhar has alleged that her father Ramratan Shankhdhar threatened to kill her. In a video shared on Instagram, the actor said that her father has been forcing her to get married to a 28-year-old boy, when she is all of 19 herself. According to Tripti, her father declared that he would kill her and the entire family if she does not agree for marriage. Tripti’s mother can also be seen in the video.

The Kumkum Bhagya actor also claimed that her father had been torturing her. Showing her bruises, she said that her father “tried to cut her.”

Please help #uppolice

Tripti Shankhdhar said that she tried to contact the police “but nothing is working out.” Adding how her mother has been a victim of domestic violence, Tripti said her father wants back the money he gave her to pursue her acting career in Mumbai.

Tripti hails from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. Apart from Kumkum Bhagya, the actor has also worked in a south Indian movie titled Oye Idiot. She recently released the poster of the film on social media.

