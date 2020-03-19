Trevor Noah’s Loud and Clear India tour postponed amid coronavirus

All customers who have purchased ticketsfor Trevor Noah’s show will get a full refund within 7-10 working days. (Photo: Trevor Noah/Instagram) All customers who have purchased ticketsfor Trevor Noah’s show will get a full refund within 7-10 working days. (Photo: Trevor Noah/Instagram)

Stand-up comic and late night show host Trevor Noah’s Loud and Clear tour to India has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, his global team announced on Wednesday.

The Emmy-winning daily show presenter was scheduled to perform in Mumbai and New Delhi in April. This would have been The Daily Show host’s maiden visit to the country.

“Due to the recent travel advisories and health concerns on account of the coronavirus pandemic, Trevor Noah’s ‘Loud & Clear’ show in India will be postponed to a later date. Our highest priority remains the safety of our customers, partners and everyone who has been working on the shows.

“We are actively working on rescheduled dates for the show and will announce more information at the earliest through BookMyShow’s official customer channels,” the official statement from Noah’s global team read.

All customers who have purchased tickets will get a full refund within 7-10 working days, the statement read.

Also read: Coronavirus outbreak update: Here’s what the celebrities are saying about coronavirus threat

“We regret the inconvenience caused due to the unfortunate circumstances and look forward to bringing Trevor Noah for his India debut soon,” it added.

Noah’s mixed-race ancestry, his experiences growing up in South Africa in the post-apartheid era and his observations about race and ethnicity, along with current affairs, are leading themes in his comedy.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.