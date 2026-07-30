Traitors 2 confirmed contestants: Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty join Karan Johar’s show

Traitors 2 confirmed contestants list: Karan Johar-hosted The Traitors 2 will stream on Amazon Prime from August 13 and will feature 21 contestants this year including Shweta Tiwari, Fukra Insaan, and Munawar Faruqui, among others.
Traitors 2 confirmed contestants list: After a successful stint with The Traitors Season 1, Karan Johar is returning to host the second season of the Amazon Prime Video reality show. Earlier this week, KJo gave fans a sneak peek into the second season, revealing that the show will begin on August 13 with 21 contestants. While Mallika Sherawat and Munawar Faruqui were officially announced as the first two contestants of the season, fans have been very excited to know the other 19 names who will be seen this season. On Thursday, Prime Video officially revealed the 21 contestants of The Traitors 2 at a grand event in Mumbai.
Here are the confirmed contestants from The Traitors 2:
1. Mallika Sherawat
Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat is making her reality show debut with The Traitors 2. She has been rumored to be stepping into this space since last year. Mallika is popularly known for her films Murder and Welcome.
2. Rhea Chakraborty
Actress Rhea Chakraborty is set to make her reality show debut as a contestant on Karan Johar’s The Traitors Season 2. She was previously seen as a gang leader on MTV Roadies.
3. Munawar Faruqui
Standup comedian-turned-reality show star Munawar Faruqui has been lucky in the captive reality space. After winning Lock Upp season 1 and Bigg Boss 17, Munawar is now stepping into this game of deceit.
Content creator and reality show star Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan will also be seen joining The Traitors 2.
5. Shweta Tiwari
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Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari has also come on board for The Traitors 2. Being a celebrated name and a seasoned one in the reality space, Shweta is doing a reality show after many years.
6. Dalip Tahil
Veteran actor Dalip Tahil is celebrated for his negative roles in Bollywood films.
7. Krystle D’souza
Krystle D’souza recently went viral for the song “Sharaarat” in Dhurandhar. And now she is all set to join The Traitors Season 2. As per rumours, Krystle will also be a finalist on the show.
8. Shalini Passi
Socialite Shalini Passi grabbed all the attention on Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. After becoming the talk of the town, Shalini is ready to appear on The Traitors 2.
9. Ranveer Brar
MasterChef judge and actor Ranveer Brar joins Traitors 2.
10. Aditya Kulshreshtha
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Social media influencer Kullu is also joining the second season of the Karan Johar-hosted show. He was last seen hosting Shark Tank India 5.
11. Rida Tharana
Fashion and beauty influencer Rida Tharana will be joining Traitors 2. Rida’s good friend Apoorva Mukhija participated in the show last year.
12. Shahneel Gill
Cricketer Shubhman Gill’s sister and social media influencer Shahneel Gill will be seen on the Karan Johar-hosted show.
13. Soundous Moufakir
Reality show star Soundous Moufakir will be joining the latest season of The Traitors. She has earlier been a part of shows like Spiltsvilla, Roadies, and Khatron Ke Khiladi.
14. Harman Singha
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Rannvijay Singha’s brother, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor Harman Singha has been confirmed to join The Traitors 2.
15. Tanya Puri
India’s youngest private detective Tanya Puri will appear on Traitors Season 2.
16. Ansh Chopra
Social media influencer Ansh Chopra will participate in the Karan Johar-hosted Amazon Prime Video reality show.
17. Karan Singh
Mentalist and mind reader Karan Singh will be a contestant on Traitors 2.
18. Ikka
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Rapper Ikka joins Amazon Prime Video’s captive reality show.
19 Parul Gulati
Actress-turned-entrepreneur Parul Gulati is also part of The Traitors Season 2.
20. Prish
Social media influencer Prish will be seen on the Karan Johar show. He will be the youngest player this season.
21. Sahil Salathia
Actor Sahil Salathia, who got evicted in the first season of The Traitors, has rejoined season 2.
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About The Traitors
The Traitors Season 2 was shot at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace in March and April. The show will stream on Amazon Prime Video, with a new episode dropping every Thursday at 12 am. Last year, social media influencers Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther won the prize pot of Rs 70 lakhs.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More