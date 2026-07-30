Traitors 2 confirmed contestants: Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty join Karan Johar’s show

Traitors 2 confirmed contestants list: After a successful stint with The Traitors Season 1, Karan Johar is returning to host the second season of the Amazon Prime Video reality show. Earlier this week, KJo gave fans a sneak peek into the second season, revealing that the show will begin on August 13 with 21 contestants. While Mallika Sherawat and Munawar Faruqui were officially announced as the first two contestants of the season, fans have been very excited to know the other 19 names who will be seen this season. On Thursday, Prime Video officially revealed the 21 contestants of The Traitors 2 at a grand event in Mumbai.

Here are the confirmed contestants from The Traitors 2:

1. Mallika Sherawat

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat is making her reality show debut with The Traitors 2. She has been rumored to be stepping into this space since last year. Mallika is popularly known for her films Murder and Welcome.

2. Rhea Chakraborty

Actress Rhea Chakraborty is set to make her reality show debut as a contestant on Karan Johar’s The Traitors Season 2. She was previously seen as a gang leader on MTV Roadies.

3. Munawar Faruqui

Standup comedian-turned-reality show star Munawar Faruqui has been lucky in the captive reality space. After winning Lock Upp season 1 and Bigg Boss 17, Munawar is now stepping into this game of deceit.

Also Read: The Traitors 2: Karan Johar confirms Mallika Sherwat and Munawar Faruqui’s particpation

4. Abhishek Malhan

Content creator and reality show star Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan will also be seen joining The Traitors 2.

5. Shweta Tiwari

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Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari has also come on board for The Traitors 2. Being a celebrated name and a seasoned one in the reality space, Shweta is doing a reality show after many years.

6. Dalip Tahil

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil is celebrated for his negative roles in Bollywood films.

7. Krystle D’souza

Krystle D’souza recently went viral for the song “Sharaarat” in Dhurandhar. And now she is all set to join The Traitors Season 2. As per rumours, Krystle will also be a finalist on the show.

8. Shalini Passi

Socialite Shalini Passi grabbed all the attention on Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. After becoming the talk of the town, Shalini is ready to appear on The Traitors 2.

9. Ranveer Brar

MasterChef judge and actor Ranveer Brar joins Traitors 2.

10. Aditya Kulshreshtha

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Social media influencer Kullu is also joining the second season of the Karan Johar-hosted show. He was last seen hosting Shark Tank India 5.

11. Rida Tharana

Fashion and beauty influencer Rida Tharana will be joining Traitors 2. Rida’s good friend Apoorva Mukhija participated in the show last year.

12. Shahneel Gill

Cricketer Shubhman Gill’s sister and social media influencer Shahneel Gill will be seen on the Karan Johar-hosted show.

13. Soundous Moufakir

Reality show star Soundous Moufakir will be joining the latest season of The Traitors. She has earlier been a part of shows like Spiltsvilla, Roadies, and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

14. Harman Singha

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Rannvijay Singha’s brother, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor Harman Singha has been confirmed to join The Traitors 2.

15. Tanya Puri

India’s youngest private detective Tanya Puri will appear on Traitors Season 2.

16. Ansh Chopra

Social media influencer Ansh Chopra will participate in the Karan Johar-hosted Amazon Prime Video reality show.

17. Karan Singh

Mentalist and mind reader Karan Singh will be a contestant on Traitors 2.

18. Ikka

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Rapper Ikka joins Amazon Prime Video’s captive reality show.

19 Parul Gulati

Actress-turned-entrepreneur Parul Gulati is also part of The Traitors Season 2.

20. Prish

Social media influencer Prish will be seen on the Karan Johar show. He will be the youngest player this season.

21. Sahil Salathia

Actor Sahil Salathia, who got evicted in the first season of The Traitors, has rejoined season 2.

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About The Traitors

The Traitors Season 2 was shot at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace in March and April. The show will stream on Amazon Prime Video, with a new episode dropping every Thursday at 12 am. Last year, social media influencers Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther won the prize pot of Rs 70 lakhs.