Top TV shows of 2018: The Terror, Better Call Saul and Sharp Objects in the list

There is so much quality television content these days that it is hard to narrow down the best stuff. With Netflix and other streamers’ assault on traditional networks with millions of dollars of investment, it is going to get even more crowded.

In this list, however, we are not including web series, though they are also referred to as TV shows because of their format.

So here are the top TV shows of 2018. There is no order, but Better Call Saul tops it.

The Terror: AMC’s perfectly cast horror drama has been the most overlooked TV show this year. Almost nobody watched it, but those who did simply adored it. It is one of the few adaptations (it is based on Robert R. McCammon’s novel of the same name) that outdo their source material, The Terror leaves you wanting more even after ten fairly lengthy episodes.

Succession: HBO always serves a surprise or two every year, and Succession was their 2018 surprise. A deliciously funny and really well-written saga, Succession is a hypnotic watch from start to finish.

The Deuce: While nowhere near up to the level of The Wire, The Deuce does share the Baltimore-set show’s fate in the sense that both shows were appreciated long after they went off-air. The Deuce is as meticulous and almost journalistic in style as The Wire was. The second season gets even better and Maggie Gyllenhaal gives an impeccable performance.

Sharp Objects: Amy Adams has shown flashes of brilliance before in movies, but it was only an HBO miniseries that let her loose. Sharp Objects is a disturbing murder mystery in which there is no relief from the overpowering oppressiveness. And yet, it is so addictive.

Better Call Saul: In this golden era of television, it is hard to distinguish your show, but Better Call Saul does, and it does that without the help of its parent series — the iconic Breaking Bad. After a comparatively weaker — and yet so enjoyable — third season, this spin-off series finally fired on all cylinders and the finale reminded one of Ozymandias (considered the best Breaking Bad episode). Easily the best TV show at the moment.

Bodyguard: Richard Madden’s starred as a damaged war veteran David Budd tasked with protecting British Home Secretary. The job is not easy, but things are exacerbated by the fact that Bud has his own problems. He is seperated from his wife due to his PTSD. He has hardly any friends and lots of enemies. The suspense in the series is almost palpable. The story is average, but top-notch direction gives it a lift. It was only after its Netflix debut that the rest of the world realised why were the Brits so crazy about it.

Westworld: HBO’s biggest show after Game of Thrones still suffers from inconsistent writing, but it remains a visual marvel. The story got a little confusing for those not paying attention, though.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story: Ryan Murphy’s anthology game remains strong. The Assassination of Gianni Versace was a worthy followup to The People v. O. J. Simpson.

The Walking Dead: AMC’s zombie juggernaut finally got a much-needed boost with season 9. Even if it did not have a show-defining moment in the form of the exit of Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes, the primary protagonist of the show since the first episode, it would have been gripping. Who would have thought Rick’s exit would actually be good for the show?

Barry: Even for a non-Game of Thrones year, HBO’s lineup remained strong. This Bill Hader-led dark comedy was another winner — a sharply written dark comedy that delicately balanced the hilarious and the macabre.