Top 10 episodes of Dekh Bhai Dekh

Bhavna Balsavar, Shekhar Suman and Navin Nishcol in Dekh Bhai Dekh. (Express archive photo) Bhavna Balsavar, Shekhar Suman and Navin Nishcol in Dekh Bhai Dekh. (Express archive photo)

There was a time when Indian TV offered good comedy shows. And, Dekh Bhai Dekh was one of the frontrunners in that list. Produced by Jaya Bachchan, the show narrated the tale of the Diwan family whose three generations lived together in their ancestral bungalow. Together, they provided a perfect dose of comedy, emotions and drama.

Here, we list the top 10 episodes featuring members of the Diwan household. If you haven’t watched it yet, this is the perfect time to watch it with your family.

Dekh Bhai Dekh (Episode 1)

Right from its pilot episode, the Diwan family established it is here to create a lot of laughter and fun. Each character gets a unique introduction. They all have their fixed newspaper pages, and each page describes them.

An unknown kid walks inside the Diwan house (Episode 7)

An unknown kid enters the Diwan house. Seeing his innocent face, Chachi (Bhavna Balsavar) takes him in, feeds him and showers him with love. But, is the kid a con artist or just lost, makes for the rest of the episode. The confusion about who is police and who is thief makes for an entertaining watch.

Balraj has diabetes??? (Episode 3)

How many sweets are good for health? Does Balraj (Navin Nischol) have diabetes? Does Chachi have diabetes? Nobody knows until the blood test results come. Until then, Chachi and Sameer (Shekhar Suman) try their best to keep Balraj away from sweets. While they are on it, the doctor creates confusion about Chachi having diabetes. Now the entire Diwan family is out to stop Chachi and Balraj from eating sweets.

London Special (Episode 50)

Suhasini (Farida Jalal), Balraj, Sameer, Chachi, Kirti and Sanju visit London. There, they come across a duplicate of Suhasini and Balaraj, and thus begins all the confusion. The madness continues in the following episode, of course, with a lot more laughter. Don’t miss on Suhasini’s “A ji, o ji, suniye ji!”

Sameer hypnotises Kirti and Sanju (Episode 20)

Sameer learns hypnotism and hypnotises Karima (Deven Bhojani), Sanju and Kirti. While Karima is now a monkey, Kirti and Sanju’s exchanged personalities create confusion, and the Diwans are embarrassed in front of their guests. Don’t miss Urvashi Dholakia here to see how the actor left people in splits in her role of a possessive girlfriend before she appeared as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagi Kay.

Suhasini worries about her weight (Episode 14)

Balraj teases Suhasini about not fitting into dresses. Fearing her husband will lose interest in her, Suhasini pledges to get fit and shed those extra kilos. How she works towards her target body weight, makes for a hilarious watch.

Chachi’s (Sunita) first novel for printing (Episode 6)

Chachi has finished writing her first novel and is now looking for a publisher. Chachi’s husband Sameer becomes her manager to help her in the process. Watch the episode to discover if they manage to impress a publisher with their unique ways, or Chachi’s dream of becoming a writer remains just that.

Balraj is having an extra-marital affair (Episode 4)

Suhasini aka Farida Jalal hears her husband talking in his sleep and thinks he is having an affair. She tells the entire family about it. The confusion thickens when a woman named Suzi visits the Diwan house.

Diwan family helps a couple to add spice in their love life (Episode 27)

Generally, couples complain about their parents not agreeing to their marriage. But here, a couple has an issue with their parents approving their marriage without any drama and ‘rona-dhona’. To add spice in their life, Sameer makes a plan to create misunderstanding between the two fathers and thus ensuring a dramatic climax to the love story.

The mysterious scented pink letter in Diwan house (Episode 9)

The Diwan house has received a scented pink letter. But the sender hasn’t mentioned her name. Is it for Balraj, Sameer or Sanju? Suhasini and Sunita’s mother visit them at the same time and are worried if their sons-in-law are cheating on their respective daughters.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd