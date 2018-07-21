Top five romantic TV shows to binge-watch this weekend: Outlander, The Affair and Gilmore Girls in the list

If you have time to kill this weekend and want to enjoy good love stories on TV shows, here are five of them. If you have time to kill this weekend and want to enjoy good love stories on TV shows, here are five of them.

Romantic TV shows are scarce these days as this is the era of the dark and gritty television. And romance has no place in those so-called realistic stories. Oh, it is often there, but it is almost as an after-thought as though love-stories do not matter anymore. Or in real-life, love stories always fail. Sansa’s story in HBO’s Game of Thrones is proof of that. She begins to love the dashing prince Joffrey – shining armour and all – but gets a rude shock afterwards when he gets her father beheaded.

Littlefinger, a man shown to be one of the cleverest, warns her early on in the show, “Life is not a song sweetling,” implying that true love does not exist in real-life and love-stories do not come true. The message is simple. Love-stories are a fantasy. They belong to fairy-tales. They don’t matter.

But they do, don’t they? Romance and relationships are something nobody can wish away. They are a part of our lives. Good love stories still have the potential to soften even the most cynical of people.

If you have time to kill this weekend and want to enjoy good love stories on TV shows, here are five of them.

Outlander: This Starz series tells us that love-stories do not simply just exist, they are often improbable. The central love-story in this show is between a 20th-century Englishwoman and an 18th-century Scottish man. Claire is transported back in time and meets a Scottish young man she falls in love with. She does have a husband in her time and she is faithful, but there is no way to get to him. Outlander streams on Netflix.

This is Us: Basically a family drama, This is Us contains many strands of romantic, flawed relationships. There is an element of switching between past and present here too, but while Outlander has actual time-travel, This is Us has good-old flashbacks. It streams on Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

The Affair: While the “romance” in this show is adulterous, The Affair is a serious show that explores extra-marital affairs in a mature way. Dominic West (The Wire) and Ruth Wilson (Luther) star in The Affair. The Affair is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Gilmore Girls: While the show does not have anything to do with romance directly, Rory Gilmore’s experience with dating and romance are enlightening. Gilmore Girls streams on Netflix.

Sex and the City: HBO’s Sex and the City is a comic take on relationships and sex. It streams on Hotstar.

