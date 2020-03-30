Top five family-friendly shows you can binge-watch during lockdown

Here are TV shows you can watch with your family. Here are TV shows you can watch with your family.

As world governments struggle to contain the threat of coronavirus that has caused thousands of deaths already, people have been advised to stay at home to stall the spread of infection.

If you, like a good citizen, are following social distancing and staying indoors during the lockdown, there is a chance that you might be bored out of your mind.

Here are some family-friendly shows you can binge-watch during lockdown:

The Good Place: Netflix

A ridiculously well-written comedy-drama with a philosophical bent, The Good Place not only makes you laugh, but also makes you think about stuff.

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Netflix

A Series of Unfortunate Events is based on the book series of the same name by Daniel Handler who uses his pen name Lemony Snicket to write the books. The story follows three Baudelaire children – a baby girl, a boy and his elder sister. The children have a fortune to their name, but a certain Count Olaf (played with a patent delight by Neil Patrick Harris) would like the fortune to himself. He will kill the children if that is what it took. The devilish Count is assisted by even nastier minions.

This is Us: Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video

This is Us is for those who are fine with a show that forces your sentiments out without being cloying. That makes you shed a tear, or laugh, or both at the same time. It is also for those who are comfortable with a show that is magical without delving into the supernatural. Finally, it is for those who appreciate a sensitively characterised and warm family drama that borders on being melodramatic but stays just short.

Legends of Tomorrow: Hotstar

If DC movies are accused of taking everything seriously, Legends of Tomorrow, based on DC Comics, can be said to take absolutely nothing seriously. This comic-book series is insane and deliriously fun.

Dickinson: Apple TV+

This series, as the self-explanatory title suggests, is about the 19th-century American poetess Emily Dickinson. Though it is set in that era, it has modern sensibilities and tone. The result is an interesting series fit for today’s era.

