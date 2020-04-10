Top 10 young-adult shows that are perfect guilty pleasures

Here are TV shows that you can watch as guilty pleasures. Here are TV shows that you can watch as guilty pleasures.

While we are all racing to finish all the content available on streaming platforms, it would be right to admit that the plethora of shows and movies that are available to us, can sometimes get overwhelming. The genres are plenty, and in trying to finish watching everything that we are supposed to, we are probably stressing ourselves out just a little bit.

We are in the middle of a pandemic, so it is perfectly alright to take a breather and indulge in our guilty pleasures aka the young adult teen shows where drama is plenty and the steaks are never high enough. Here are ten teen dramas that are perfect for guilty pleasure viewing.

1. Gossip Girl

With some over the top storylines and unrealistic scenarios, Gossip Girl has to top the list of guilty pleasures. The show, starring Blake Lively and Penn Badgley, explored the lives of a few rich kids studying in an elite school in New York City. With social media just entering the scene at the time, this show took the paparazzi and gossip culture to new avenues. Gossip Girl is remembered for its bold fashion statements.

2. Riverdale

This series is based on the characters from Archie comics and is quite a guilty pleasure if you’re into teen dramas. Set in the town of Riverdale, here the teens are embroiled in a murder mystery and multiple love triangles. Riverdale is just laced with some delicious drama.

3. Pretty Little Liars

The teen drama follows four high school girls as they are threatened by a mysterious figure over their deepest darkest secrets. The series lasted for seven seasons, so you will surely have a lot of content to binge-watch.

4. 90210

The Beverly Hills 90210 franchise has had four shows but the latest one, which dropped in 2008, was just the perfect guilty pleasure. Here, we follow teens who look like supermodels, adults who act like teens and just everyone who is exponentially rich.

5. One Tree Hill

Over the years, I have heard some contrasting opinions about One Tree Hill, but I would like to stick to my guns and declare this one as what it is – an engaging teen drama which is a guilty pleasure. Starring Chad Michael Murray and Hilarie Burton in the lead roles, the show gave us a lot of teen heartthrobs. The ever-evolving love stories on this show did not just end with high school and teen years, it went on until many of them had kids.

6. The Vampire Diaries

Starring Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder, The Vampire Diaries was just the thing that teens loved after getting that initial introduction with The Twilight Series. While you could say that the vampire genre is done and dusted, The Vampire Diaries brings back the memories from those old days when teens were obsessed with this genre.

7. The OC

Set in California, The OC wasn’t much of a guilty pleasure in its initial seasons. The show started reasonably well but soon became what all memorable teen dramas become – a soapy drama.

8. 13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why became a cultural phenomenon as soon as it started. The show brought to light various teen problems and the first season received critical acclaim. But as the show went on, it deviated from its main issue and turned into a teen soap.

9. The Secret Life Of The American Teenager

It is hard to imagine now but this show was led by Big Little Lies fame Shailene Woodley. The story centered around a teenage mom and the show fell right into the so-bad-that-it-is-good category.

10. The Carrie Diaries

The prequel of Sex and the City showed Carrie Bradshaw in her early years. The series could only go on for two seasons, but as long as it lasted, it captured the SATC spirit just perfectly.

