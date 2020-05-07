Top 10 The Office episodes

Here are the best episodes of The Office that you can revisit as you wait for Space Force. Here are the best episodes of The Office that you can revisit as you wait for Space Force.

After watching the teaser of creator Greg Daniels’ and actor Steve Carell’s Space Force, the memories of their Dunder Mifflin days came rushing back. While the American version of The Office was inspired by the UK version, it still had enough personality of its own to garner a big fan following. After a nine-season run, the show concluded in 2013.

Starring Steve Carell as Michael Scott, Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute, John Krasinski as Jim Halpert and Jenna Fischer as Pam Beasly, The Office is one of the best sitcoms that we have seen in the 21st century.

Here are 10 of the best episodes of The Office:

The Dinner Party (Season 4, Episode 13)

The Dinner Party is undoubtedly one of the best episodes of The Office. This is the one where Michael and Jan throw an extremely uncomfortable dinner party which also sees the end of their relationship. Michael could be a silly bod but watching him living with Jan felt tragic, especially after we see him struggle financially earlier in this season.

Threat Level Midnight (Season 7, Episode 17)

As far as the laugh out loud moments are concerned, Threat Level Midnight has to be the winner. After years of preparation and shoot, Michael’s action film Threat Level Midnight is screened in the presence of Holly, and there is just no way you can not laugh at this.

Business School (Season 3, Episode 17)

Michael’s unhealthy obsession with Ryan is quite evident, but it is here that for the first time, Michael gets his heartbroken. But what makes this episode hilarious is Dwight’s shenanigans after a bat enters the Dunder Mifflin office and ends up biting Meredith. Pam’s special moment with Michael as he arrives for her art show gives an emotional edge to this episode.

Stress Relief (Season 5, Episodes 14 and 15)

With one of the best cold opens in The Office, this one has Dwight starting a fire drill which ends up with Stanley having a heart attack. There is absolutely no shortage of hilarious moments in this one. With Dwight looking like Hannibal Lecter during the first aid session to Michael hosting his roast, Stress Relief is one of the most-revisited episodes.

The Injury (Season 2, Episode 12)

This episode famously came back to our minds when an entrepreneur pitched the same product used by Michael Scott in Shark Tank. This is the episode where Michael grills his foot as he plans to have breakfast in bed. Dwight injures his head and turns into a friendlier person, which is quite unlike him.

Niagara (Season 6, Episodes 4 and 5)

One of the most adorable and most awaited episodes of The Office was Niagara. This was the one where Jim and Pam got married at Niagara Falls in the presence of their family and colleagues. The portion where Jim takes Pam on a boat to take their vows is one of the most awe-inducing moments in television history.

Fun Run (Season 4, Episodes 1 and 2)

This is the episode where Michael accidentally hits Meredith with his car and then organises a charity run. While this episode features the early days of Jim and Pam as a couple, this was also the one where Dwight kills Angela’s cat resulting in their break up.

Booze Cruise (Season 2, Episode 11)

This episode has Michael taking all the Dunder Mifflin employees on a booze cruise so they can bond. Michael can’t be the captain of the ship, and this assumption by him leads to a lot of comedy of errors. It’s here that Jim confides in Michael about his feelings for Pam but sadly for him, Roy sets a wedding date.

Beach Games (Season 3, Episode 23)

Michael takes the entire office, except Toby, for a beach day just so he can organise a contest to pick his predecessor. Dwight tries to be as earnest as possible, but this episode works due to Pam. Her passionate speech to Jim in front of all their co-workers, and Karen, gave us hope that they were going to be together.

Goodbye Michael (Season 7, Episode 22)

No matter how many times you have seen it, this episode will make you tear up. Michael keeps pretending that it is his second-last day at work until Jim catches on and they share a heartfelt goodbye. Watching Dwight say goodbye to Michael was hard, and you are left speechless when Pam hugs him at the airport.

The Office is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd