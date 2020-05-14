Top 10 Modern Family episodes

Check out the 10 best episodes of Modern Family. Check out the 10 best episodes of Modern Family.

Modern Family had a glorious end in April 2020 after a successful 11-season run. The sitcom centered around a family in California that challenged traditional familial stereotypes. The first six seasons of the show featured some of the best episodes that made us laugh and cry. While many thought that the show will bow out after a 10-season run, the creators announced Season 11 to be the last one.

Check out our list of 10 best Modern Family episodes:

1. Pilot (Season 1, Episode 1)

The first episode of the series established the different relationships between the characters of the show. With Mitch and Cam adopting Lily and introducing her to their family, the show had one of its most memorable moments.

2. Fizbo (Season 1, Episode 9)

This was the first time that the audience was introduced to Cam’s clown character Fizbo. The episode is set up during Luke’s birthday party and is a comedy of errors. Even though the adults planned it differently, everything that can go wrong, does go wrong.

3. My Funky Valentine (Season 1, Episode 15)

Modern Family started the annual Valentine’s Day episodes with this one. Claire and Phil take up alter egos to make this a memorable night but things don’t go as smoothly as planned. Jay and Gloria go for a stand-up comedy show that hits a little too close to home for Jay.

4. Caught In The Act (Season 2, Episode 13)

By the time the second season of Modern Family rolled out, the show had found its footing and with this episode, they sealed that spot. Haley, Alex and Luke are embarrassingly awkward in this episode as they accidentally walk into their parents’ bedroom while they are doing it. The parents feel ashamed but agree that they won’t brush it under the carpet but will have a conversation with their kids.

5. Disneyland (Season 3, Episode 22)

The image of Lily tied up on a leash is forever etched in our brains and can’t stop being funny. The entire family goes on a trip to Disneyland and Gloria can’t stop being annoyed with the amount of walking they have to do within the park. Her “pillows for my feet” shoes give her a satisfactory ending in the episode.

6. Schooled (Season 4, Episode 2)

This episode was a perfect mix of comedy and emotions as Phil and Claire headed off to college to drop Haley. This is also the episode where Phil hands over his gem of a book, ‘Phil’s-osophy’, to Haley. Lily’s first day at kindergarten starts here and we start seeing shades of sassy Lily.

7. Goodnight Gracie (Season 4 Episode 24)

One of my personal favourites, this is the episode where the entire family travels to Florida as Phil’s mother passes away. The fireworks in the sky at the end as Alex gives her eulogy will make you tear up every single time.

8. Suddenly, Last Summer (Season 5, Episode 1)

As the episode opens, we learn that gay marriage has been legalised in California. Now, Mitch and Cam get into a competition to propose to each other. As they keep dodging each other’s plans, the moment they ultimately say yes is just magical.

9. The Wedding (Season 5, Episode 23 and 24)

Modern Family peaked with these two episodes. The disasters just don’t seem to end on Mitch and Cam’s wedding day. But Jay pulls a rabbit out of the hat and what we see on screen is one of the best TV weddings of all time.

10. Connection Lost (Season 6, Episode 16)

Looking back, this episode makes so much sense in times of social distancing. The episode starts with Claire trying to facetime Haley but she can’t get in touch with her. All the cast members are virtually connected in this episode as it unfolds through text messages and video calls.

Modern Family is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

