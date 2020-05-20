Top 10 How I Met Your Mother episodes

Here are the 10 best episodes of How I Met Your Mother. Here are the 10 best episodes of How I Met Your Mother.

How I Met Your Mother was considered to be the replacement of FRIENDS when it started airing in 2005. Through its nine-season run, the sitcom had many ups and downs while maintaining the mystery of the mother’s identity. In my opinion, the series peaked in its fourth season, and though they continued to deliver some nice episodes through fifth and sixth seasons, the series started losing momentum in the later seasons.

Starring Josh Radnor as Ted Mosby, Jason Segel as Marshall Eriksen, Cobie Smulders as Robin Scherbatsky, Alyson Hannigan as Lily Aldrin and Neil Patrick Harris as Barney Stinson, How I Met Your Mother ended in 2014 after a controversial finale.

Here are the ten best episodes of How I Met Your Mother:

1. Come On (Season 1, Episode 22)

The early days of How I Met Your Mother were quite mushy, and there was just no better way to express that mushiness than Ted trying to make it rain for Robin. The first season finale took Ted and Robin’s relationship to the next level but gave us a heartbreak in the form of Marshall and Lily’s separation.

2. Slap Bet (Season 2, Episode 9)

Robin’s past as Robin Sparkles gave HIMYM its in-house mall rockstar. The revelation of this secret had Marshall and Barney getting engaged in a slap bet that went on for years. “Let’s Go To The Mall” was hilarious and still makes this one of the best episodes to revisit.

3. Ten Sessions (Season 3, Episode 13)

Ten Sessions gave us one of the most awe-inducing sequences of the show in the form of that two-minute date that Ted planned for Stella. This was way before we learnt that Stella was going to break his heart, so watching him try earnestly here was really cute.

4. The Best Burger in New York (Season 4, Episode 2)

Just the thought of this episode makes me feel hungry. That’s the effect that this Season 4 episode had on the audience. While the gang hops from restaurant to restaurant in search of the best burger, it is Robin and her expressions that hold the episode together. Be prepared to watch this episode, but only with a burger next to you!

5. Intervention (Season 4, Episode 4)

Season 4 had some of the best episodes of How I Met Your Mother and Intervention was another great one. HIMYM was its best when it made its characters put their friendship above everything else, and Intervention did exactly that. The intervention banner here spoke about their lasting friendship and was also a strong signal to the fact that Ted and Stella might not end up together.

6. Three Days Of Snow (Season 4, Episode 13)

Another great episode from Season 4, this one has the gang separated and trapped in a snowstorm that lasts for three days. Marshall and Lily are trying to keep their relationship rituals alive, and Robin is helping them achieve that. The best bit here was Ted and Barney getting to run their own bar named Puzzles.

7. The Possimpible (Season 4, Episode 14)

Robin has to find a new job so she can stay in the US and to help her do that, Barney coaches her to make a video resume. Watching Barney’s video resume is probably the most hilarious part of this episode and the bit that gets us to come back for this episode over and over again.

8. The Playbook (Season 5, Episode 8)

After Barney and Robin break up, Barney enters the dating scene again with his Playbook. While it was disheartening to see Robin and Barney go in different directions, this episode brought back Barney’s old self. The Playbook’s main story revolves around Barney hence making it extremely re-watchable.

9. Girls Versus Suits (Season 5, Episode 12)

How I Met Your Mother’s 100th episode had Barney performing an elaborate musical number. By this time, it was clear that Neil Patrick Harris was the star of this show and HIMYM dedicated their 100th episode to Barney and his love for suits.

10. Bad News (Season 6, Episode 13)

Bad News was a seemingly normal episode until the climax that had everyone in tears. Before this episode, How I Met Your Mother had not taken its viewers through a death and seeing Marshall and Lily break down at the end of this episode made us tear up instantly.

How I Met Your Mother is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

