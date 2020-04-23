Top 10 Friends episodes

Here are the best episodes of Friends that you can revisit as you wait for the reunion. Here are the best episodes of Friends that you can revisit as you wait for the reunion.

The Friends reunion isn’t happening anytime soon. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the much-awaited reunion of Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey has been pushed. The sitcom has continued to stay significant for fans even decades after its original release and thus, the reunion has been deemed as a historic television event.

As you wait for the reunion featuring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, here’s a list of the top 10 episodes from Friends that are a treat to watch.

1. The One With All the Poker (Season 1, Episode 18)

This was one of the early episodes that showed promise, with the entire cast getting equal prominence. The girls want to learn poker and beat the boys, Rachel wants to get a better job, and by the end, Ross comes around to realising that he is in love with Rachel.

2. The One Where Ross Finds Out (Season 2, Episode 7)

This is the episode where the saga of Ross and Rachel officially begins as they kiss for the first time. Rachel leaves him a message saying she is “over him” which makes Ross realise that he has to make a choice between her and his current girlfriend Julie.

3. The One Where No One’s Ready (Season 3, Episode 2)

Another great episode, which is quite Seinfeld-like in its approach. Everyone’s at the purple apartment and has to get ready for Ross’ event. One thing leads to another as every single person is in the middle of a crisis. If there was a Friends episode that was about nothing, this would be it, and yet it was enjoyable.

4. The One With Chandler in a Box (Season 4, Episode 8)

Another Thanksgiving episode, here Chandler is forced by Joey to spend six hours inside a box as punishment for kissing Kathy behind his back. Monica has to go see the eye doctor, and she somehow ends up on a date with Richard’s son Timothy. We also are reminded of Ross and Rachel’s broken relationship, and it’s obvious that Rachel still has a soft corner for him.

5. The One With the Embryos (Season 4, Episode 12)

This episode has the famous quiz hosted by Ross which leads to the apartment switch between Monica-Rachel and Chandler-Joey. This is also the one where Phoebe’s uterus is implanted with the embryos for her brother Frank Jr and his wife Alice’s child (which turns out to be children).

6. The One With All the Resolutions (Season 5, Episode 11)

The entire group makes resolutions that are hard to keep. This episode is the one where Rachel finds out about Monica and Chandler’s relationship, and Ross ends up at his date’s house with his leather pants in his hands.

7. The One with the Cop (Season 5, Episode 16)

This episode has the memorable scene where Ross, Chandler and Rachel are trying to get a couch upstairs through the stairwell. The episode’s title comes from the police badge that Phoebe finds and pretends to be a cop until she is confronted by the real badge owner.

8. The One Where Ross Got High (Season 6, Episode 9)

This one’s a Thanksgiving episode where Monica and Chandler want to tell her parents about their relationship. This is also the one where Rachel makes the unfortunate pudding with beef. The episode title comes from the incident where Ross got high in college but blamed it on Chandler.

9. The One with the Proposal (Season 6, Episode 24 and 25)

After Chandler’s initial plan to propose is ruined by Richard’s shocking entry, he has to devise a new plan so Monica can’t suspect the surprise proposal. Things get derailed and make us anxious until the perfect happy ending turns us into a ball of mush.

10. The One With Joey’s New Brain (Season 7, Episode 15)

Joey returns to Days of our Lives with a new brain and he has to replace the character played by Susan Sarandon. But the best bit of this episode begins when Ross starts playing the bagpipes and says he will be doing the same at Monica and Chandler’s wedding.

Friends is streaming on Netflix in India.

