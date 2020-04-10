Top ten classic Disney animated films you can watch on Disney+ Hotstar

You can watch these 10 classic animated films on Disney+. You can watch these 10 classic animated films on Disney+.

With Disney+’s arrival in India, we have now access to Disney’s rich library of TV shows, movies and other content. The Walt Disney Company’s history goes back almost 100 years, and the iconic studio has delivered entertainment continuously over the decades. Since Disney was traditionally an animation studio, it is still associated with that.

On Disney+ Hotstar, you can watch these ten timeless animated films whenever you wish. These movies are suitable for kids and adults alike.

The Jungle Book (1967)

Based on Rudyard Kipling’s book about a fictional boy raised by wolves in the jungle of central India, the tale of Mowgli is now well-known, and this is largely due to this 1967 animated feature that later spawned numerous series and movies, including the anime version that aired in India. The classic movie, despite its dated and basic animation style, is full of charm and still entertains.

A still from The Jungle Book. A still from The Jungle Book.

The Lady and the Tramp (1955)

The Lady and the Tramp revolves around a romantic relationship between a female American Cocker Spaniel named Lady who lives with a refined, upper-middle-class family and a male stray mutt called Tramp. The film got a live-action treatment for Disney+, but the original feature is still the real deal.

Mulan (1998)

Set in China during the Han dynasty, Mulan follows Hua Mulan, a young woman who enlists in the Imperial Army, disguised as a man, so her sick father will not have to go to war.

Alice in Wonderland (1951)

Based on Lewis Carroll’s fantasy book for kids, Alice in Wonderland follows Alice’s adventures inside a subterranean fantasy world (which she falls into by way of a rabbit hole) filled with weird, anthropomorphic animals.

A still from Alice in Wonderland. A still from Alice in Wonderland.

Robin Hood (1973)

An adaptation of the stories involving the titular well-loved legendary and literary character who loots the rich and gives to the poor, this film is the same tale as old as time only with animal characters — to perhaps make it more fun for kids.

Pinocchio (1940)

Based on the Italian children’s novel The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi, Pinocchio is about a wooden puppet brought to life. His nose becomes longer if he tells lies.

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

A simple story of redemption through love, Beauty and the Beast is about a prince cursed to be a monster and a village girl who he falls in love with.

The Lion King (1994)

Perhaps the most popular Disney animated feature, The Lion King is about a rebellious young lion Simba whose father Mufasa, the king of the jungle, is betrayed by the latter’s brother and killed. Simba goes on to avenge the murder of his father and reclaim his birthright, the throne of the Pride Lands.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

The oldest Disney animated feature about a character who was not created by Walt Disney, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs still holds up well, more than eight decades later. Sure, you know the story, and have probably seen the movie, but you can relive your childhood for a little more than an hour by rewatching it.

The Hunchback of Notre-Dame (1996)

Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame is the tale of the deformed bell-ringer of Notre Dame, Quasimodo, and his struggles against the society’s callous indifference. Though the film waters down many elements of the original novel, it remains one of Disney’s darkest animated features.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd