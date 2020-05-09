Top 10 Breaking Bad episodes

Catch the best episodes of Breaking Bad on Netflix. Catch the best episodes of Breaking Bad on Netflix.

Breaking Bad is regarded as one of the best television series of all time. With its lead characters, quotable dialogues and brave execution, Breaking Bad has become a significant part of our pop culture.

Starring Bryan Cranston as Walter White, Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman, Dean Norris as Hank Schrader, Anna Gun as Skyler White, Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring, Breaking Bad concluded in 2013.

Cat’s in the Bag… (Season 1, Episode 2)

This was the episode that completely sucked you into the Breaking Bad universe. The visual of that bloodied bathtub falling across the ceiling guaranteed that this was going to be a gory ride.

Phoenix (Season 2, Episode 12)

This is the episode where Walter lets Jane die in front of his eyes. As a character, it’s a big moment for Walter as he believes that he is doing this for Jesse’s sake. The guilt of this action haunts Walter, and we learn about it in following episodes.

Fly (Season 3, Episode 10)

In my opinion, this is one of the best episodes of the entire Breaking Bad series. The premise here was quite simple but effectively translated the paranoia that Walter was living with after Jane’s death. A fly enters the meth lab and Walt makes it his mission to get it out of the lab. Fly is one of the most polarising episodes of the series.

Full Measure (Season 3, Episode 13)

Aaron Paul gave such a convincing performance in this episode that it still makes you go back to rewatch it. Gale was going to get eliminated, and we already saw the groundwork being laid in the previous episode. But watching Jesse pull that trigger as Gale begged him not to was quite unnerving.

Cornered (Season 4, Episode 6)

“I am the one who knocks.” This statement that has now become a part of pop culture was said by Walter in this episode after Skyler tries to have a conversation with him about Gale’s death.

Crawl Space (Season 4, Episode 11)

Walt finds himself against the wall in this one as he has no one to count on. Jesse is siding with Gus, and Walt knows that he might get killed soon. When in need of money, Walt goes to the crawl space inside his house but finds that there isn’t enough. He starts laughing like a maniac and sends chills down your spine.

Face Off (Season 4, Episode 13)

Gus Fring’s death gave Breaking Bad one of its most striking visuals. The sequence where Fring walks out the door with his disfigured face is one of the most jaw-dropping moments of the series.

Gliding Over All (Season 5, Episode 8)

This episode was the beginning of the end, and it was correctly placed as well. It was here that Hank finally realises that the WW he has been looking for all along is actually his brother-in-law Walter. The discovery of the book is so mundane that it completely catches the viewer by surprise.

Ozymandias (Season 5, Episode 14)

Ozymandias is often regarded as one of the best episodes of Breaking Bad. This is the episode where Hank gets killed despite all of Walter’s efforts and the one where he finally realises that all that he has done is actually for nothing. By now, Walt has lost a large sum of his money, and he also has to start accepting that he might never see his family again.

Felina (Season 5, Episode 16)

Shows with such big fan following can go horribly wrong with their finale, but Breaking Bad had a near-perfect finish. The action sequence with a revolving machine gun gave this episode the energy and Walt’s final moments with Jesse gave it an emotional edge.

Breaking Bad is streaming on Netflix.

