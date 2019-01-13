Tom Hardy’s BBC period TV series Taboo to return for second season

Tom Hardy starrer hit BBC period drama Taboo will be back for the second season, co-creator Steven Knight confirmed to Collider. This is the first update on the show after the season finale aired back in early 2017.

Based on a story written by Tom himself and his father Chips Hardy, Taboo was about a certain Englishman James Delaney (Hardy) returning home with 14 stolen diamonds from Africa.

The year is 1814, Delaney’s father has died and the war between the United Kingdom and the United States is about to end. The creators have planned a three season arc for the story.

Steven Knight told Collider, “If we all stick with it and we all want to keep doing it, it would be three [seasons]. That’s my plan. Because I’ve got a geographical sort of route for the thing to take. It’s basically a journey west. I have a destination in mind, which is always nice to have if you’re setting off on this big journey, which is what writing three eight-hours is. It’s good to know where you’re headed.”

The first season of the show received positive reviews. It holds a 77% rating at the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

The consensus reads. “After a sluggish start, Taboo takes hold as a mysterious, dark, and often brutal period drama with plenty of promise as a series — most notably evident in Tom Hardy’s exceptionally watchable performance.”

Tom Hardy has worked with Steven Knight on 2013 film Locke as well. He also joined the cast of his another show Peak Blinders in its season 4.