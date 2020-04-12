Tom Hanks hosts SNL in first gig after contracting coronavirus

Tom Hanks appeared in an SNL special. Tom Hanks appeared in an SNL special.

Tom Hanks is back. The veteran Hollywood thespian appeared on a Saturday Night Live episode, which he hosted right from his home. Saturday Night Live, also known as SNL, is a long-running late-night live television sketch comedy and variety series.

“Welcome back to SNL in Review, or should I say SNL at Home edition,” Hanks began according to Entertainment Weekly.

“Tonight’s episode will be an interesting cultural footnote — both in the history of the show, as well as for the historians taking stock of how the U.S. coped during the 2020 global pandemic. How funny could it possibly be in the wake of what’s happening? I’m not trying to be hyperbolic, given the severity of everything going on, but this surprising return to air could be the most monumental Saturday Night Live since the 9/11 show with Reese Witherspoon,” he added.

The actor went on to talk more about the gravity of the situation by pointing out how even SNL has not been left untouched by the pandemic. He mentioned the COVID-19 casualties like SNL’s longtime music producer Hal Willner and the grandmother of stand-up comic Michael Che.

An Oscar-winner, Tom Hanks and his wife actor Rita Wilson were diagnosed with coronavirus earlier. They tested positive for COVID-19 while shooting Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic in Australia.

