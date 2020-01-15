Told Paras Chhabra not to keep kissing my daughter: Mahira Sharma’s mother

Mahira Sharma’s mother spoke about her friendship with Paras Chhabra on Bigg Boss 13. Mahira Sharma’s mother spoke about her friendship with Paras Chhabra on Bigg Boss 13.

Bigg Boss 13’s most anticipated episodes featuring the contestants’ families are finally here. Out of the ten families, Mahira Sharma’s mother Saniya Sharma will be one of the first to enter the house to meet her daughter and other housemates. Time and again, Mahira keeps mentioning her mother and how she will be keeping an eye on her conduct on the show.

Post her visit to the Bigg Boss 13 house, Saniya Sharma spoke to indianexpress.com exclusively and said, “I got a little numb when I entered the house. I did not know how much time they will give me and so I didn’t want to waste a single moment. But I am really happy that I got a chance to meet my daughter Mahira and the other housemates.”

Stating that her presence should act as a confidence boost to her daughter, the loving mother said, “Mahira has been doing really well on the show. Although I got very emotional, I did not shed a tear because I didn’t want her to see me cry. She, on the other hand, released her emotions. I hugged her, gave her all my love and I know that after meeting me, her energy will be refreshened.”

On the show, whenever Paras Chhabra tries to get too close to Mahira, she often mentions how her mother must be seeing her on national television. Saniya shared that although she doesn’t have an objection to their friendship, she still warned Chhabra to keep some distance from Mahira. “Of course they are good friends, and I know this wouldn’t affect their public image. However, I took the opportunity to tell Paras that he shouldn’t hug and kiss her so often. While he told me it’s only friendly, it does get too much sometimes,” she said.

Talking about interacting with other contestants, senior Sharma said, “Honestly, I wanted to leave a positive impact and so met with everyone very lovingly. I hugged each one of them and wished them all the best. Vishal Aditya Singh kept saying that he is surprised that I am prettier than what Mahira had described. Sidharth Shukla, who also keeps mentioning me was very sweet. Madhurima Tuli and Rashami Desai, might have fought with my daughters but I only wished them best. I told Shehnaaz Gill, who keeps having a showdown with Mahira, that they both fight like sisters and should also bond like that. I made them promise me that they will sort out their differences in the remaining period of the show.”

Heaping praises on her daughter’s performance on Bigg Boss 13, Saniya Sharma said, “Mahira has emerged as a strong contestant. She has shown all her sides in the course of the show. I am so proud of her. When I entered the house, I was shocked to see so many burn marks on her hands. She cooks food for so many people, and although she burnt herself, she has never complained.She really has the potential to win, and now I hope I only get to meet her when she is back with the trophy.”

