Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

TMKOC actor Sunil Holkar passes away at 40, had asked friend to share his ‘final post’

Film and TV actor Sunil Holkar died on Friday. He was 40 and is survived by his parents, wife, and two children.

Sunil Holkar passed away on Friday. (Photo: Sunil/Instagram)

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sunil Holkar died Friday. He was suffering from liver cirrhosis and was even undergoing treatment. The actor was 40-years-old and is survived by his parents, wife, and two children.

As per reports, when Sunil realised his condition has deteriorated, he asked his friend to share a ‘final post’ on his behalf. Through it, he informed people of his demise and apologised to anyone he might have hurt.

The message written in Marathi translates to “Friends, this is my last message for everyone. This friend of yours has left for heavenly abode. If I have ever said something wrong or made any mistakes, please forgive me. Goodbye, I had asked my friend to post this on my behalf.”

Cine & TV Artistes Association also condoled the death of Sunil Holkar. They tweeted, “CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Sunil Holkar (Member since 2017),” along with a photo of the actor.

Sunil Holkar was last seen in the award-winning Marathi film Goshta Eka Paithanichi. He was loved for his short but impactful performance in the TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Sunil Holkar had been part of the entertainment industry for more than a decade. Apart from TV shows, the actor had also been a prominent name in Marathi cinema and featured in films such as Mandali Tumchyasathi Kay Pan, Lau Ka Laath, Sagla Karun Bhagle and more.

15-01-2023
