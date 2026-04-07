TMKOC actor Disha Vakani’s father Bhim Vakani passes away at 84; Asit Modi recalls ‘family-like bond’

Veteran actor, playwright, and painter Bhim Vakani, father of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Disha Vakani, passed away in Ahmedabad on April 7 at the age of 84.

The news was confirmed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi. “He was not keeping well. We came to know from his family in the morning that he passed away in Ahmedabad. Bhim Vakani himself was a very good painter, actor, and director. He had also worked in the film Lagaan. When his daughter Disha Vakani gained fame as Dayaben, he played a very big role in it. He contributed immensely to shaping Disha’s career. We shared a bond just like family. Whenever he came to Mumbai, he would visit my home and we would spend time together. With his passing, it feels as if someone from my own family has gone,” Asit told Money Control.