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TMKOC actor Disha Vakani’s father Bhim Vakani passes away at 84; Asit Modi recalls ‘family-like bond’
Bhim Vakani had a long and distinguished career, particularly in Gujarati theatre, where he made significant contributions as a playwright and performer. Over the years, he also built a steady presence in Hindi cinema with memorable supporting roles.
Veteran actor, playwright, and painter Bhim Vakani, father of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Disha Vakani, passed away in Ahmedabad on April 7 at the age of 84.
The news was confirmed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi. “He was not keeping well. We came to know from his family in the morning that he passed away in Ahmedabad. Bhim Vakani himself was a very good painter, actor, and director. He had also worked in the film Lagaan. When his daughter Disha Vakani gained fame as Dayaben, he played a very big role in it. He contributed immensely to shaping Disha’s career. We shared a bond just like family. Whenever he came to Mumbai, he would visit my home and we would spend time together. With his passing, it feels as if someone from my own family has gone,” Asit told Money Control.
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About Bhim Vakani
Bhim Vakani had a long and distinguished career, particularly in Gujarati theatre, where he made significant contributions as a playwright and performer. Over the years, he also built a steady presence in Hindi cinema with memorable supporting roles.
He appeared in notable films such as Lagaan, where he played the character of Qazi Sahib, as well as Swades, Lajja, Devdas, and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Through these roles, he shared screen space with stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Madhuri Dixit.
Beyond films, Bhim remained a respected figure in theatre and television.
About Disha Vakani
Bhim Vakani’s daughter, Disha Vakani, became a household name for her portrayal of Daya Ben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, while his son, Mayur Vakani, is known for playing Sundarlal in the same show. Interestingly, Bhim himself also appeared in a few episodes of the sitcom.
Disha, who took a maternity break from the show in 2018, has not returned since. In December 2024, Asit Kumarr Modi confirmed that she would not be making a comeback to the long-running series.