Tinaa Dattaa on Bigg Boss 14: This match is not made in heaven

Popular TV actor Tinaa Dattaa has informed fans that she will not be a contestant on Bigg Boss 14. Taking to Instagram, Dattaa shared that her match with Bigg Boss is ‘not made in heaven, not on earth and nor on Indian Television’.

The Uttaran actor wrote, “Did you know how much you are loved??? Let me tell you, I never did. My gosh! Ever since rumours of my imaginary relationship with you started, my phone has been buzzing non-stop. I feel like the girl who has just gotten engaged…. my phone is off the hook! Sponsorships for my wardrobe, calls from the media, headlines about the two of us and so much curiosity. I am thinking yeh khichdi paaki hi kaise? My darling, this match is not made in heaven, not on earth and nor on Indian Television. So remember I still love you but as an audience member and not a contestant. Love Tinzi Tinaa Dattaa.”

This is not the first time that Tinaa Dattaa’s name has cropped up. Last season, the actor was said to enter alongside her Uttaran co-star Rashami Desai. Before Dattaa, FIR star Kavita Kaushik, Bollywood actor Neha Sharma and YouTuber CarryMinati have also denied being part of Bigg Boss 14.

The Salman Khan hosted series will kickstart from October 3 on Colors. As of now, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Malkani, Rahul Vaidya, Gia Manek, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal have been confirmed as Bigg Boss 14 contestants. Others like Eijaz Khan, Naina Singh, Pavitra Punia, Pratik Sehajpal are also said to enter the show.

