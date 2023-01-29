Tina Datta says Farah Khan was unfair towards her on Bigg Boss 16: ‘The narrative was tilted’

Popular television actor Tina Datta surprised everyone by entering Bigg Boss Season 16 last year. Over the years, the actor’s name was speculated as one of the contestants, however, she refused the reality show, not wanting to hamper her image. While Tina’s decision to enter the show brought her new fans and popularity, she was also subjected to ridicule in the last few episodes and blamed for playing with Shalin Bhanot’s feelings. Before she got evicted on Saturday night, Tina was also called out by Farah Khan (who filled in as the host in Salman Khan’s absence) for ‘showing attitude’ and making fun of Shalin’s mental health.

Stating that she’s definitely not feeling great after being evicted two weeks prior to the finale, Tina agreed that the love shown to her is nothing less than a blessing. The Uttaran actor also denied that she regrets doing Bigg Boss. “But I definitely had a hard time. There were a few episodes where the narrative was tilted against me. I felt bad that I was blamed for things I never did. Just like during the Weekend Ka Vaar, everything was projected in such a different way. And when I tried to give a justification, I was asked not to speak. I was so frustrated as I was begging for a minute to tell the truth. I was heartbroken as I did not get a chance to clear things up. Also, as I was trying to do it, I was told I have an attitude. Which was so wrong.”

Giving clarity on the matter, Tina said that she broke her front tooth and was in immense pain. The actor also revealed that she requested for her doctor as she isn’t comfortable discussing medical matters. “I am precise with my doctors but I had not held them at gunpoint. It was a sensitive matter and I did not want to exit the house. On the other hand, I wanted to get treated so I could continue the game. I was not throwing any tantrums but just wanted the issue to be resolved soon. I don’t know how to justify all this,” shared Tina.

When asked if she feels Farah Khan was unfair towards her because of her closeness towards the mandali, Tina replied, “That’s a fact, we all know it,” adding that Farah, otherwise, is an ‘amazing and sweet woman’. She added, “I think everyone knew during the episode why she did what she did. Even when I exited, I told everyone that they know I was being portrayed wrongly. Farah ma’am was not trying to understand me or even give me an opportunity to speak. I wish Salman sir was there instead during the episode.”

Also Read | Tina Datta fans lash out at Shalin Bhanot for using cuss words at Uttaran actor, demand action against him

Talking about her friendship with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tina Datta called her “an amazing girl”. She said, “One cannot be vulnerable in that house, as everyone wants to pick on your low moments. However, I found a great friend in her. While people called it a friendship of convenience, we developed a bond long back when Ankit Gupta was in the house. It’s been nine weeks since we have been friends so there was no convenience.”

On a final note, Tina named Priyanka as the one who should win Bigg Boss 16. “She totally deserves it.”